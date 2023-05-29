how many days correspond and how are they paid

Las domestic workers who are registered can access your right to vacationa leave of rest that corresponds to the amount of time that workers in private homes have been hired by their employers.

According to the site “Domestic workers”the law of the sector indicates that vacation leave must be granted between November 1 and March 30 of each year.

He employer, as such, can decide the date of that vacation and must notify your domestic employee How will that period be viewed? 20 days in advance.

If The domestic employee wants to take vacation leave on another date, she can request it from her employer by dividing the corresponding period.

Domestic workers: how do I calculate my holidays

To calculate the period of housemaid vacationshould be considered the seniority of the worker as of December 31 of the corresponding year.

The vacation schedule for domestic employees is as follows:

Domestic workers: how do I calculate my vacation if I work by the hour?

If the domestic employee works by the hour in her position, she is also entitled to paid vacationsLike any worker.

The estimates are not the same as the vacations of a domestic employee who works monthlybut AFIP has established the following estimation table for vacations domestic workers who work by the hour. Is the next:

Domestic workers: how to settle vacations

While the domestic employee is on vacation, her usual salary must be settled in the same way as it is done monthly, without adding special extras. If in the case of a domestic employee without retirement, an additional cost for food and lodging must be consideredwhich should not be less than 30% of the daily salary.

Given the monthly salary of the domestic employee, the amount must be divided by 30 days of the month and multiplied by the vacation days. this liquidation It must be paid at the beginning of the vacation.

It should be remembered that paid vacations last the days stipulated by law. In the event that the employee takes more days of leave, You must notify the employer to keep the job, but without assets.

