Carrying the hope of the summer season, “Alone on the Moon” is coming.

As of noon on July 28, this sci-fi comedy film directed by Zhang Chiyu and starring Shen Teng and Ma Li has exceeded 100 million at the screen and pre-sale box office! At this point, there is still one day before the official release of the film.

Shen Teng and Ma Li, as the “leaders” of domestic comedy films, the combination of the two seems to have taken the lead in adding a layer of guarantee to the quality of the film.

Some insiders shouted the slogan in advance, and the box office of “Lone on the Moon” rushed to 7 billion yuan. However, Li Yanlu, manager of Jinan New Century Film City, said in an interview with the “Daily Economic News” reporter: “The film focuses on comedy and sci-fi, and has a relatively wide audience, but the final box office will not reach the 7 billion that the gods boasted. billion small goals.”

Although the film has not yet been officially released, investors have turned their attention to the capital market. Some investors have successively turned to China Film (SH600977, stock price 11.79 yuan, market value of 22 billion yuan), Hengdian Film and Television (SH603103, stock price 15.35 yuan, market value of 9.73 billion yuan) , Jinyi Film and Television (SH002905, stock price of 7.79 yuan, market value of 2.93 billion yuan) to verify whether the company participated in “Lone on the Moon”.

The word of mouth of “Walking to the Moon” is still to be spread. At present, the driving force of the film on the stock price of listed companies is not obvious. For the current summer season, a “big surprise” is urgently needed.

Screening and pre-sale box office exceeded 100 million, “Lonely Walk on the Moon” started large-scale screening

“Walking to the Moon” tells that in order to resist the impact of asteroids and save the earth, human beings deployed the moon shield plan on the moon. The meteorite struck early and when all the staff evacuated urgently, the maintenance worker Duguyue (Shen Teng) of the “Yue Shield Project” missed the evacuation notice from the team leader Ma Lanxing (Ma Li) because of an accident and was left on the moon . Unexpectedly, the plan failed, and Duguyue became “the last human being in the universe”, so he had to start his lonely life on the moon.

Shen Teng and Ma Li, as the golden signboards of Happy Twist, made “Moon Alone” gain huge attention during the publicity period. The two sides have worked together successively in films such as “One Mind in Heaven”, “Charlotte Trouble” and “Shy Iron Fist”, which are known as the box office guarantee of comedy films in the industry.

Director Zhang Chiyu said at the road show the shooting footage of Shen Teng and Ma Li: “In this work, the two of them actually have relatively few scenes in the same frame. At that time, when filming the video dialogue between the two people, they were filmed separately against the green screen. When filming Ma Li and communicating with her, she knew very well Shen Teng’s habit of receiving words, and they had a certain degree of tacit understanding in their cooperation all the year round, she would predict what Shen Teng would say, so the shooting would go smoothly.”

It is understood that 95% of the shots in the whole film “Lone on the Moon” involve special effects. At the same time, in order to simulate the real lunar surface, the crew even laid 200 tons of sand and gravel in a 6,000-square-meter studio to simulate lunar dust.

Out of confidence in the film, before the official release of the film, the filmmaker opened the screening. On July 23, “Walking On The Moon” premiered in Beijing, and then it opened on July 27 and 28.

Judging from the current point-and-shoot situation, Li Yanlu believes that the effect of “Alone on the Moon” is ideal. “It’s the top movie this summer, and the theater’s attendance rate is basically around 70%.”

However, regarding the box office trend of “Lonely Walking on the Moon”, Li Yanlu said that the market has not really exploded, and it is necessary to wait for the early adopters to drive, and then observe the word-of-mouth of ordinary audiences. “The film focuses on comedy and sci-fi, and has a wide audience. In the end, the box office will not reach the 7 billion trumpeted by the gods, but first set a small goal of 3 billion.”

Can “Lonely Walk on the Moon” boost the stock prices of listed film and television companies?

In the summer of this year, there have been many sci-fi movies in the film market, but the only one that really ignited the audience’s enthusiasm for watching movies is “A Walk on the Moon”.

On July 15th, the family fantasy comedy movie “Mozart in Outer Space”, written and directed by Chen Sicheng and starring Huang Bo and Rong Zishan, was released. The box office was only 218 million yuan in 14 days of release. Another sci-fi animation film “Out of the Earth” produced by Enlight Pictures was released for 13 days, and the box office has not exceeded 10 million.

“The plot of Mozart in Outer Space is flawed, and audiences over ten years old will be embarrassed to watch it.” Li Yanlu analyzed. Therefore, the success of “Lone on the Moon” is of great significance to this year’s summer vacation.

According to Lighthouse Professional Edition, there are 6 main producers of “Walking on the Moon”, including Happy Twist, China Film, Alibaba Pictures, Ruyi Film, Maoyan Weiying and Xihong Film and Television; there are 14 co-producers, including Momo Jingtianhe, Kujing Film and Television, Beijing Jinzhiliao Film and Television, Hengdian Film and Television, Sunac Future Film and Television, Douyin Culture, etc.

Every time a reporter finds out that there are 5 listed companies behind “Walking on the Moon”, namely China Film, Hengdian Film and Television, Alibaba Pictures (HK1060, stock price of HK$0.70, market value of HK$18.9 billion), China Ruyi (HK0136, stock price of 2.36) Hong Kong dollar, market value of 22.1 billion Hong Kong dollars), Maoyan Entertainment (HK1896, stock price of 7.16 Hong Kong dollars, market value of 8.19 billion Hong Kong dollars). Although the film has not yet been officially released, the capital market has already heard the news.

On July 20, the official announcement of “Walking on the Moon” was finalized. An investor asked China Film, “Is your company one of the main producers of (“Lone on the Moon”)?” China Film replied: the company is the film producer; on July 27, an investor asked Hengdian Film and Television Question, does the company participate in “Moon Alone”? Hengdian Film and Television replied that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Hengdian Film Co., Ltd. jointly produced the film.

Within 9 days of the official announcement of “Lone on the Moon”, the stock prices of China Film, Alibaba Pictures, China Confucianism, Maoyan Entertainment and Hengdian Film and Television rose and fell by 4.2%, 1.4%, -5.6%, -0.8% and 0.9% respectively. . At present, it seems that the film’s driving force for listed companies is not obvious.

On July 28, Hengdian Film and Television fell by nearly 5%. However, from the perspective of the elongated timeline, with the release of the main dark horse movie “Life Events” and the acquisition of Xingyi Cinema for 3 billion against the market, the stock price of Hengdian Film and Television has risen by 48.26% in the past 30 days. Wind data shows that the main funds have had net inflows for many times. On July 26, the main funds had a net inflow of 13.2077 million yuan.

The summer file urgently needs a “big surprise”. Li Yanlu said frankly: “The number of films in the first half of this summer’s season is overwhelming, and I hope the box office will explode in the second half.”

The Lighthouse Professional Edition shows that as of July 28, this year’s summer box office was 4.474 billion yuan, which has exceeded half of the 2021 summer box office (7.381 billion yuan).

Counting from July 29, there are still 27 films to be screened in this year’s summer schedule.



