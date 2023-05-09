how much are the ski passes, more flights and open registration for the Tetrathlon

The launch of the 2023 Neuquén winter season will take place between the last week of May and the first week of June in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, while some snowfall on the hills begins to make ski days throb in San Martín de los Andes. Cerro Chapelco has published the rates for the means of elevation, which will be valid until May 30 and that you can take advantage of It is also the time to write it down in the Tetrathlon Chapelco if you want to participate

news news–summary news–55-81″>



In Cerro Chapleco, the low season daily pass It costs $13,600 for adults-$10,900 for children. Media: $15,300 majors – $12,200 minors. Alta: $17,000 majors- $13,600 minors. A 3 consecutive day pass in low season: $36,700 for adults-$29,300 for children. Average: $41,200 seniors-$33,000 minors. High: $45,800 seniors- $36,700 minors. And a pass for 7 consecutive days Low season costs $71,300 for adults $57,000 for children $80,200 for adults $64,200 for children $89,100 for adults $71,300 for children.

For now, the seasons are set as follows: Low from 06/17 to 07/01 and from 09/03 to 09/30, Medium from 07/02 to 07/08 and from 07/30 to 09/02 and High from 07/09 to 07/29. The company clarifies that “The dates of the seasons can be modified without prior notice”.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Chapelco Tetrathlon

Chapelco Ski Resort aannounced the opening of the first registration stage for the 36th edition of the Chapelco Tetrathlon which will run on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Registration costs are valid until June 2 or until all available places in the first stage are completed.

Competitors can already register by entering https://tetrachapelco.com/, and find out the values ​​there, what registration includes and what are the benefits for runners.

The Tetrathlon is the oldest combined mountain discipline competition in Argentina, with 36 uninterrupted editions. Its format includes 4 disciplines: skiing (Cerro Chapelco), mountain biking (trails and forests in the Lanín National Park and Mapuche Communities; kayaking (Lake Lácar) and running (San Martín de los Andes). It completes a total route of 85 km and nearly 500 competitors participate.

Chapelco Airport will receive 41 weekly flights

The Aviador Carlos Campos airport in San Martín de los Andes will receive this winter season 41 weekly flights from different parts of the country and Brazil.

Between July and August, Aerolíneas Argentinas will have 30 flights that will arrive from Buenos Aires, three that will arrive from Rosario, three from Córdoba and two from San Pablo, Brazil.

For this year’s high winter season, the low cost company JetSmart will add flights from Buenos Aires. From 9,400 pesos per section. Frequencies: Monday, Friday and Sunday with departure from Aeroparque at 10.15 and landing at 12.30. Then it will take off those same days to Buenos Aires at 13.20 to arrive at 15.25.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





