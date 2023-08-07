How much did the blue dollar close at this Monday, August 7, 2023

He blue dollar today Monday August 7th 2023, in the informal market, closed at $591 for purchase and $596 for sale.

The Parallel North American Currency is on an unstoppable run and raised $22 at the beginning of the exchange week

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Monday August 7th from closed to $280,00 for purchase and $293,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purse, trades at $516,73 for purchase and $516,95 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $556,75 for the purchase and $553,07 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as dollar savings or tourista, is located in $512,75.

How much did the blue dollar close today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this August 7th a $282,80 for purchase and $283,20 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $581,00 for the purchase now $591,00 for sale.

El Qatari dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this August 7th a $584,14.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is August 7th is listed on the formal market at $58,40 for purchase and $62,40 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market at $95,00 y $100,00 for buying and selling respectively.

How much did the euro blue close at this Monday, August 7, 2023

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this August 7o a $603,00 for purchase and $609,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro hoy August 7th listed on the formal market $305,00 for purchase and $316,00 for sale.

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is monday august 7 This index places the country risk at 2,020 basis points.

