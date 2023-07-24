How much did the blue dollar close at this Monday, July 24, 2023

He blue dollar today Monday July 24 2023, in the informal market, it trades at $545 for purchase and $550 for sale.

The Parallel North American Currency jumped surprisingly $22 in only 3 hours since the opening of the exchange week.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar today, Monday, July 24, is trading at $270,00 for purchase and $283,00 for sale.

Another free dollar record: after the news of the preliminary agreement with the IMF, the blue reaches $550

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar bagsto, quote $496,05 for purchase and $496,39 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

The dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards at $516,38 for purchase and $531,42 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $467,77.

Sergio Massa: “Since September no regional economy will pay withholdings”

How much did the blue dollar close today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesalerto quote this July 24 a $271,00 for purchase and $271,40 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $525,00 for the purchase now $532,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this July 24 at $568.28.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is July 24 is listed on the formal market at $57,95 for purchase and $61,95 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $89,00 y $94,00 for buying and selling respectively.

How much did the euro blue close at this Monday, July 24, 2023

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this July 24 a $565,00 for purchase and $571,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Monday July 24 listed on the formal market $295,00 for purchase and $306,00 for sale.

With the endorsement of the IMF, the savings dollar rises and the exchange rate improves for regional economies

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is monday july 24 This index places the country risk at 1,969 basis points.

PM

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

