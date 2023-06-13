How much did the blue dollar close at this Tuesday, June 13, 2023

He blue dollar today martes June 13th 2023 in the informal market closed at $484,00 for purchase and $489,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency in the second exchange round presents an increase of $6 pesos after the morning exchange activity in the second exchange round of the week.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today martes June 13th closed to $243,00 for purchase and $256,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purse, closed to $471,84 for purchase and $473,10 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $485,70 for purchase and $493,57 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For its part, the solidarity dollar, also known as savings or tourist dollar, is located in $422,40.

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler closed this June 13th a $246,70 for purchase and $247,10 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $482,00 for the purchase now $491,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this June 13 $517.98.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much did the blue dollar close today?

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today closed this June 13th a $521,00 for purchase and $526,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Monday June 13th closed in the formal market at $267,00 for purchase and $278.00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is June 13th closed in the formal market at $51,05 for purchase and $55,05 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy closed in the parallel market $86,00 y $91,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Tuesday June 13 This index places the country risk at 2,348 basis points.

