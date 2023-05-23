How much did the blue dollar close at this Tuesday, May 23, 2023

He blue dollar today Tuesday May 23, 2023 in the informal market closed at $487,00 for purchase and $492,00 for sale.

The Parallel North American Currency presents a raise of $1 and, holds the uptrend with which the exchange week began

Dollar today: analysts estimate that the blue could rise from 2 to 3 pesos per day

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today martes may 23 closed to $234,00 for purchase and $244,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purseclosed to $466,70 for purchase and $466,94 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $481,12 for purchase and $481,90 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $402,60.

Procrear II: how to sign up for the batch line with services that has just opened

How much did the blue dollar close today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler closed this may 23 a $234,55 for purchase and $234,95 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar closed to $470,00 for the purchase now $480,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, closed this may 23 a $490,90.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much did the euro blue close at this Tuesday, May 23, 2023

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today closed this may 23 a $528,00 for purchase and $534,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today martes may 23 closed in the formal market at $255,00 for purchase and $266,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is may 23 closed in the formal market at $46,55 for purchase and $50,55 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy closed in the parallel market $86,00 y $91,00 for buying and selling respectively.

The Government hardens the stocks to buy the MEP dollar

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Tuesday May 23said index places the country risk at 2,574 basis points.