How much did the blue dollar close at this Wednesday, May 24, 2023

He blue dollar today Wednesday May 242023 in the informal market closed at $487,00 for purchase and $492,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency maintains its bullish trend after the morning exchange activity in the third exchange round of the week.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA), he official dollar today Wednesday May 24 closed to $235,00 for purchase and $245,00 for sale.

Due to greater liquidation of the soybean dollar, the Central Bank was able to buy US$ 111 million

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso known as the dollar stock market, closed at $462,61 for purchase and $462,87 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $476,04 for purchase and $482,81 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso known as the savings or tourist dollar, is located in $404,25.

How much did the blue dollar close today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler closed this May 24 a $235,25 for purchase and $235,65 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar closed to $469,00 for the purchase now $477,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, closed this May 24 a $492,48.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much did the euro blue close at this Wednesday, May 24, 2023

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today closed this May 24 a $529,00 for purchase and $535,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Wednesday May 24 closed in the formal market at $257,00 for purchase and $267,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is May 24 closed in the formal market at $46,55 for purchase and $50,55 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $86,00 y $91,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Wednesday May 24said index places the country risk at 2,590 basis points.