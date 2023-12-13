How much did the blue dollar close at today, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

He blue dollar today Wednesday 13 from December of 2023, in the informal market, closed at $1040 for purchase and $1070,00 for sale, in this third exchange round of the week.

The Argentine peso had a sudden devaluation of 50% with respect to the official dollar. According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA), hoy Wednesday 13 from December closed to $780,00 for purchase and $820,00 for sale.

How much is the MEP dollar trading at?

He dollar MEPalso know as dollar bagclosed at $1019,70 for purchase$1037,70 for sale.

How much does the dollar count with settlement

He dollar counted with settlement (CCL) is located on the blackboards a $979,94 for purchase and $1045,30 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at today in Argentina

For his part, the solidarity dollaralso know as savings or tourist dollarit is located in $1435,00.

How much did the Dolar blue hoy?

How much is the wholesale dollar trading at?

He wholesale dollar closed this 13 from December a $355,10 for purchase and $356,05 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar trading at?

Through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar closed to $975,00 for the purchase, now $1025.00 for sale.

The euro blue closed at $1109 for purchase and $1163 for sale this Wednesday, December 13, 2023

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA slate, the official euro today closed this December 13th in the formal market $868,00 for purchase and $906,00 for sale.

How much does the euro blue trade at?

In the informal market, the euro blue today closed this December 13th a $1109,00 for purchase and $1163,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much did the real blue close at today, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

How much does the official real and real blue cost?

The real official, the Brazil currencyIt is December 13th closed in the formal market at $165,80 for purchase and $173,80 for sale, according to the BNA board.

For his part, the real blue hoy closed in the parallel market $211,69 y $215,72 for purchase and sale respectively.

Risk country

He risk country It is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

This Wednesday 13 from December This index places the country risk in 1,883 basis points.

