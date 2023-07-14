How much did the blue dollar close this Friday, July 14, 2023?

He blue dollar today Friday July 14 2023 in the informal market closed at $517 for purchase and $522 for sale.

The Parallel North American Currency jumped $10 during morning trading in the last round of the week.

Since the close of the markets on Monday, the Dolar blue accumulated a $25 weekly boost.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Friday July 14 closed to $264,00 for purchase and $277,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursehill $484,97 for purchase and $485,10 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $518,38 for purchase and $518,63 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaror, also known as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $457,05.

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this July 14 a $264,75 for purchase and $265,15 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $524,00 for the purchase now $531,00 for sale.

how much is the qatar dollar

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this July 14 a $556,66.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is July 14thor listed in the formal market at $55,70 for purchase and $59,70 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $89,00 y $94,00 for buying and selling respectively

How much did the euro blue close at this Friday, July 14, 2023

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this July 14 a $541,00 for purchase and $547,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Friday July 14io is listed on the formal market at $290,00 for purchase and $301,00 for sale

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is friday july 14 This index places the country risk at 2,112 basis pointss.

PM

