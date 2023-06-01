How much did the blue dollar close this Thursday, June 1, 2023

He blue dollar today Thursday June 1 2023 in the informal market closed at $485,00 for purchase and $490,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency had a raise of $2 in the daytime exchange activity in the fourth wheel of the week.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Thursday June 1 trades at $237,50 for purchase and $249,50 for sale.

With the endorsement of Brazil, Argentina took a key step to join the BRICS bank

How much is the dollar MEP

He MEP dollar, also know as dollar purseclosed to $466,92 for purchase and $467,77 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $472,22 for purchase and $495,63 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $411,67.

Fixed term: interest rates increased again in banks

How much did the blue dollar close today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler closed this June 1 a $239,85 for purchase and $240,25 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $472,00 for the purchase now $480,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, closed this June 1 a $502,32.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today closed this June 1 a $527,00 for purchase and $533,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Thursday June 1 closed in the formal market at $262,00 for purchase and $273,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

He royal officialthe brazil currencyIt is June 1 closed in the formal market at $47,70 for purchase and $51,70 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy closed in the parallel market $86,00 y $91,00 for buying and selling respectively.

The fixed term calculator: how much do you earn by investing 100,000 pesos with the new interest rate

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is thursday june 1 This index places the country risk at 2,616 basis points.