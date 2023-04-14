He blue dollar today Friday April 14 2023 in the informal market closed at $396,00 for purchase and $400,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency reached a new all-time high after the rise in the market on Thursday.

After March inflation of 7.7%: What will the BCRA do with interest rates

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar today Friday April 14th hill a $213,00 for purchase and $221,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purseclosed to $394,56 for purchase and $396,29 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $398,98 for purchase and $407,06 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as dollar savings Or Tourist, it is located in $364,65.

Inflation in March was 7.7% and food prices are worrying in April

How much did the blue dollar close today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler closed this friday april 14 a $214,70 for purchase and $215,10 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $387,00 for the purchase now $394,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this friday april 14 a $443,40.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much did the euro blue close at this Friday, April 14, 2023

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today closed this Friday April 14 a $426,00 for purchase and $430,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Friday April 14th closed on the market $229,00 for purchase and $238,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is April 14th closed in the formal market at $42,90 for purchase and $46,90 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For its part, the real blue is currently trading on the parallel market at $82,00 y $87,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Inflation of 7.7%: for the opposition it is “devastating”, but the government says that there is a “downward trend”

Risk country

Country risk is an indicator prepared by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is friday april 14said index places the country risk at 2,352 basis points.

