How much did the blue dollar close today, Friday May 12, 2023

He blue dollar today Friday May 12 2023 in the informal market closed at $469,00 for purchase and $474,00 for sale.

The North American currency presents a loss of $2 in relation to its initial values ​​in the last exchange wheel of the week.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Friday May 12 closed to $228.,50 for purchase and $238,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purseclosed to $434,22 for purchase and $434,47 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $436,85 for purchase and $440,87 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $393,52.

How much did the blue dollar close today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler closed this May 12 a $229,00 for purchase and $229,40 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $453,00 for the purchase now $459,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

The Qatar dollar, which applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, closed this May 12 a $481,94.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much did the euro blue close at this Friday, May 12, 2023

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this May 12 a $504,00 for purchase and $510,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Friday May 12 closed in the formal market at $249,00 for purchase and $259,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

He royal officialthe brazil currencyIt is May 12 closed in the formal market at $46,30 for purchase and $50,30 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy closed in the parallel market $86,00 y $91,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is friday may 12said index places the country risk at 2,584 basis points.