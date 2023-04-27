How much did the blue dollar close today, Thursday, April 27, 2023

He blue dollar today Thursday April 272023 in the informal market is listed at $463,00 for purchase and $468,00 for sale.

The Parallel North American Currency presents a drop of $6 after the morning exchange activity, after the unprecedented escalation in which it reached a value of $495.

To calm uncertainty about the dollar, the BCRA Board approved a 91% rate hike

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Thursday April 27 trades at $220,50 for purchase and $228,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequotes at $445,38 for purchase and $445,58 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $446,48 for purchase and $446,97 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as dollar savings or tourista, is located in $377,02.

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this Thursday April 27 a $221,65 for purchase and $222,05 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

Through cryptocurrency operations, the crypto dollar trades at $441,00 for the purchase now $449,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this Thursday April 27 a $457,90.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much did the euro blue close at this Thursday, April 27, 2023

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this Thursday April 27 a $498,00 for purchase and $503,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Thursday April 27 listed on the formal market $237,00 for purchase and $246,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official real, the currency of Brazil, this April 27 listed on the formal market $43,45 for purchase and $47,45 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For its part, the real blue is currently trading on the parallel market at $84,00 y $89,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Thursday April 27, This index places the country risk at 2,642 basis points.

