He blue dollar today Thursday March 30 of 2023 closed in the informal market at $388.00 for the purchase and $392.00 for the sale.

The parallel North American currency is down $1 after morning currency activity.

After hit an all-time high of $397the blue dropped $4 in the last exchange wheel.

So far in 2023, the blue dollar accumulates a rise of $48 after closing 2022 at $346.

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar today Thursday March 30th closed to $207,50 for purchase and $215,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purse closed to $391,05 for purchase and $391,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar CCL

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $401,73 for purchase and $403,09 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in 355,57 pesos.

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler closed this March 30th a $208,21 for purchase and $208,61 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $380,00 for the purchase now $391,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollar that applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, quote this Thursday March 30 a $430,18.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue trade at today

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this Thursday March 30 a $417,00 for purchase and $422,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro today?

According to the blackboard National Bankthe official euro today Thursday March 30 closed on the market $222,00 for purchase and $232,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue today?

The official royal, the official currency of BrazilIt is March 30thclosed in the formal market at $38,90 for purchase and $42,90 for sale, according to the blackboard of the National Bank.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $82,00 y $87,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Thursday March 30said index places the country risk at 2,304 basis points.

PM