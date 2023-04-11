He blue dollar today martes April 11 of 2023 closed in the informal market at $390,00 for purchase and $394,00 for sale.

The Parallel North American Currency presents a raise of $3 after morning currency activity.

So far in 2023, the blue dollar accumulates a rise of $48 after closing 2022 at $346.

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar today Tuesday April 11 closed to $212,75 for purchase and $220,75 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purseclosed to $386,40 for purchase and $387,16 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $398,13 for purchase and $399,21 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $364,24.

How much did the blue dollar close today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler closed this Tuesday April 11 a $213,45 for purchase and $213,85 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $383,00 for the purchase now $390,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollar that applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars per month, quote this Tuesday April 11 a $442,06.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much did the euro blue close at this Tuesday, April 11, 2023

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today closed this Tuesday April 11 a $419,00 for purchase and $424,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today martes April 11 closed on the market $228,00 for purchase and $238,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

He royal officialthe brazil currency, It is April 11 closed in the formal market at $42,10 for purchase and $46,10 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $82,00 y $87,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

Country risk is an indicator prepared by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Tuesday April 11said index places the country risk at 2,440 basis points.

PM