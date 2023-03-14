He blue dollar today martes March 14 2023 closed unchanged at $373,00 for purchase and $377,00 for sale.

So far in 2023, the blue dollar accumulates a rise of $27 after closing 2022 at $346.

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar today March 14 closed to $200,75 for purchase and $208,75 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purse closed to $381,08 for purchase and $382,18 for sale.

How much is the dollar CCL

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $393,67 for purchase and $396,79 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

Through operations with cryptocurrencies, the crypto dollar trades at $373,00 for the purchase now $380,00 for sale.

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler closed this March 14 a $202,05 for purchase and $202,25 for sale.}

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For its part, the solidarity dollar, also known as savings or tourist dollar, is located in 344,44 pesos.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollar that applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, quote this Tuesday March 14 a $417,77.

This new exchange rate includes a 30% COUNTRY tax, a 45% deductible for Income Tax and Personal Assets, and a new 25% collection on account of Personal Assets.

How much did the euro blue close at this Tuesday, March 14, 2023

In the informal market, the euro blue today closed this March 14​ a $401,00 for purchase and $405,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro today?

According to the Banco Nación blackboard, the official euro today Tuesday March 14 closed on the market $215,00 for purchase and $225,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue today?

The official royal, the official currency of BrazilIt is March 14closed in the formal market at $37,70 for purchase and $41,70 for sale, according to the blackboard of the National Bank.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $82,00 y $87,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Tuesday March 14said index places the country risk at 2,306 basis points.

