How much did the blue dollar close today, Wednesday April 19, 2023

He blue dollar today Wednesday April 19 2023 in the informal market closed at $419,00 for purchase and $423,00 for sale.

Last Tuesday the parallel north american currency exceeded $400 and, it is in an unstoppable escalation that marks a new historical record in the price of the US currency.

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Wednesday April 19th closed to $216,00 for purchase and $224,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purseclosed to $414,64 for purchase and $416,83 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $408,99 for purchase and $432,52 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $369,60.

How much did the euro blue close today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler closed this Wednesday April 19 a $217,08 for purchase and $217,48 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

Through operations with cryptocurrencies, the crip dollarto trades at $419,00 for the purchase now $425,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this Wednesday April 19 trades at $448,82.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much did the euro blue close at this Wednesday, April 19, 2023

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today closed this Wednesday April 19 a $451,00 for purchase and $455,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Wednesday April 19th closed on the market $232,00 for purchase and $241,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is April 19th closed in the formal market at $42,50 for purchase and $46,50 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy closed in the parallel market $84,00 y $89,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Wednesday April 19said index places the country risk at 2,581 basis points.

