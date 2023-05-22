Home » How much did the euro blue close at this Monday, May 22, 2023
How much did the euro blue close at this Monday, May 22, 2023

How much did the euro blue close at this Monday, May 22, 2023

He euro blue and hoy Monday May 22nd 2023 in the informal market closed at $527,00 for purchase and $533,00 for sale.

The informal European currency presents a raise of $7 after the morning exchange activity in the first round of the week.

what is euroblue

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official euro today Monday May 22nd closed to $255,00 for purchase and $266,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU), which together make up the eurozone. In addition, it is the second most used currency after the dollar.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $252,45 for purchase and $265,56 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today?

He euro cardalso called tourist, closed in the market a $446,25 in the buying tip now $465,50 in the saleswoman

How much did the euro blue close today?

How the euro operates in the various banks in Argentina

It is monday may 22he euro closed in the different banks as follows:

  • Banco Ciudad: $256.00 buyer and $266.00 seller.
  • Banco Nación: $256.00 buyer and $266.00 seller.
  • BBVA Bank: $252.70 buyer and $264.40 seller.
  • Banco Comafi: $250.66 buyer and $260.12 seller.
  • Banco Itaú: $245.00 buyer and $260.30 seller.
  • Banco Patagonia: $252.72 buyer and $260.72 seller.
  • Banco Santander: $248.98 buyer and $261.23 seller.
  • Banco Supervielle: $255.00 buyer and $265.00 seller
How much did the blue dollar close this Monday, May 22, 2023?

How much does the blue dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he blue dollar today Monday May 22nd closed in the parallel market a $485,00 for purchase and $490,00 for sale.

The so-called blue dollar is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA), the official dollar, this 22nd of Mayor, closed to $233,00 for purchase and $243,00 for sale.

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterling, official currency of United KingdomIt is May 22nd closed to $289,29 for purchase and $290,49 for sale, according to the BNA

PM

