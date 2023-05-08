How much did the euro blue close at this Monday, May 8, 2023

He euro blue and hoy Monday May 8 2023 in the informal market closed at $500,00 for purchase and $505,00 for sale.

The informal European currency presented a go up from $1 in relation to their initial values ​​in the first exchange round of the week.

what is euroblue

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

Inflation in the eurozone still has momentum, say the European Central Bank

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official euro today Monday May 8 closed to $246,00 for purchase and $256,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU), which together make up the eurozone. In addition, it is the second most used currency after the dollar.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $247,76 for purchase and $260,20 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today?

He euro cardalso called tourist, closed on the market at $430,50 in the buying tip already $448 in the saleswoman

How much is the euro blue trading at today?

How the euro works in the various banks

It is Monday May 8or the euro closed in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $248.00 buyer and $257.00 seller.

Banco Nación: $249.00 buyer and $258.00 seller.

BBVA Bank: $250.65 buyer and $262.35 seller.

Banco Comafi: $247.11 buyer and $256.71 seller.

Banco Itaú: $243.00 buyer and $256.00 seller.

Banco Patagonia: $246.24 buyer and $254.24 seller.

Banco Santander: $247.48 buyer and $259.73 seller.

Banco Supervielle: $247.00 buyer and $257.00 seller.

How much did the blue dollar close today, Monday, May 8, 2023

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

For his part, he blue dollar today Monday May 8 closed in the parallel market $465,00 for purchase and $470,00 for sale.

The so-called blue dollar is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA), he official dollarIt is 8th of Mayor, closed to $227,50 for purchase and $235,50 for sale.

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United KingdomIt is May 8 closed to $285,63 for purchase and $287,81 for sale, according to the BNA

