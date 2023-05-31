How much did the euro blue close at this Wednesday, May 31, 2023

He euro blue and hoy Wednesday may 31 2023 in the informal market closed at $527,00 for purchase and $533,00 for sale.

The informal European currency presents a drop of $3 in relation to its initial values ​​in the third exchange round of the week.

what is euroblue

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

In an unexpected ending and due to the strong liquidation of the day, the soybean dollar 3 reached 5000 M

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official euro today Wednesday may 31 closed to $261,00 for purchase and $272,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU), which together make up the eurozone. In addition, it is the second most used currency after the dollar.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $254,52 for purchase and $268,57 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today

He euro cardalso called tourist, closed on the market at $456,75 in the buying tip now $476,00 in the saleswoman

How much did the euro blue close today?

The fixed term calculator: how much do you earn by investing 100,000 pesos with the new interest rate

How the euro operates in the various banks in Argentina

It is Wednesday May 31he euro closed in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $256.00 buyer and $267.00 seller.

Banco Nación: $256.00 buyer and $267.00 seller.

BBVA Bank: $255.10 buyer and $266.80 seller.

Banco Comafi: $254.31 buyer and $263.71 seller.

Banco Itaú: $250.00 buyer and $265.30 seller.

Banco Patagonia: $257.04 buyer and $265.04 seller.

Banco Santander: $251.98 buyer and $264.23 seller.

Banco Supervielle: $252.98 buyer and $265.23 seller

How much did the blue dollar close at this Wednesday, May 31, 2023

How much does the blue dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he blue dollar today Wednesday may 31 closed in the parallel market $485,00 for purchase and $490,00 for sale.

The so-called blue dollar is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollarIt is may 31closed to $237,00 for purchase and $249,00 for sale.

Milei’s dream of dollarization, “difficult but not impossible” according to a private document

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United KingdomIt is may 31 closed to $296,91 for purchase and $298,12 for sale, according to the BNA.