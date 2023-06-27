How much did values ​​rise in Córdoba compared to the rest of the country?

The Rental Law, which sought to put a brake on real estate rental prices, ended up generating increases of up to 140 points above general inflation, according to a report presented today by the Córdoba Stock Exchange.

The rule came into force on June 30, 2020 and, since then, it has generated debates and attempts to put it on hold, due to how it is affecting the market and tenants.

According to the study of the Institute of Economic Research (IIE) of the Cordoba Stock Exchange, in the three years that it has been in force, inflation accumulated 441%.

For this period, the report reflected the variation in average rents in different areas of the country, revealing that on average, the increases were between 522% and 580%.

Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (Caba). It registers the worst results, with increases of 580% between July 2020 and June of this year, 139 percentage points above inflation. Greater Buenos Aires (GBA). It ranks second, with increases of up to 568% in the northern zone, 127 percentage points above inflation, and 558% in the west-south zone, 117 points above the general price level. Córdoba. They rose to 534%, 93 points above inflation. Rosario. They rose 522%, 81 points more than inflation.

According to the Stock Exchange, the same did not happen in the three years prior to the enactment of the law in force.

Between July 2017 and June 2020 inflation was 188% and rents rose an average of 149%, with between 121% and 132% in the GBA and 152% in Córdoba.

“The results reveal the negative effect of overregulating a market that, in addition, showed a favorable performance for tenants (main argument used to modify the law in force until mid-2020). The State must eliminate unnecessary interventions and regulations since they generate distortions and harm the aggregate to the productive sector and to all Argentines”, highlighted the Stock Exchange.

For the calculations, the entity took the average values ​​of two-room apartments in the main urban centers of the country reported by Zonaprop. Their values ​​to June were projected according to the evolution of the Leasing Contracts Index informed by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA).

