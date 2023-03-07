ROME – An updated photograph on the annual costs of the car comes from Federcarrozzieri which has presented updated data for an estimate of maintenance for the current year. The average expenditure today amounts to approximately 4,219 euros, up 4.8% compared to ten years ago, when the costs for the same items amounted to 4,025 euros.





In the foreground are the increases linked to the cost of fuel which, on the basis of current price lists and the hypothesis of 2.5 full tanks per month per car, will cost users around 2,784 euros per year, against the 2,622 euros spent on average in 2013 ( +6.2%). According to the association’s analysis, 275 euros are spent today for spare parts, tires and lubricants (21.2% more than 10 years ago), while for ordinary maintenance and repairs, the cost rises from 337 euros in 2013 to the current 448.5 euros (+33%).

The negative impact on the automotive sector was mainly the raw materials crisis and the high energy cost which between 2021 and 2023 caused the costs of spare parts, paints, technical instruments, and energy costs to be borne by the workshops to increase, determining an increase for the various repairs. Car taxes then increased from an average of 228 euros per year per car in 2013 to 240 euros in 2023.

Just to give an example, in 2013 the car inspection cost 45 euros at the Motorization and 66.88 euros at an authorized garage, while today it costs 54.95 euros at the Motorization and 79.02 euros at the workshop, with an increase respectively by 22.1% and 18.1%. The increase for tolls and parking meters was slighter, with annual spending rising from 78.6 euros per family in 2013 to today’s 87 euros (+10.7%).





On the delicate issue of motor liability, after a generalized decline, according to recent surveys by specialized sites, the prices of policies in 2023 mark an increase of around 6% compared to last year and Federcarrozzieri has appealed to Prime Minister Meloni, asking the Government to “intervene on the abuse of the dominant position of insurance companies which limit competition and damage consumers, obliging their policyholders to carry out repairs in the event of accidents at workshops indicated by the same insurance companies. A blatant violation of all national and community regulations which not only damages competition, but leads to increasingly superficial and low-cost repairs, with dangerous repercussions also on the road safety front”. (Maurilio Rigo)