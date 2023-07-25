Home » How much does it cost to make a sleepover for four children?
How much does it cost to make a sleepover for four children?

How much does it cost to make a sleepover for four children?

In Winter Break, the youngest get together to make pajamas. Since it is a safe and fun plan for the little ones during the school break period. But, how much does it cost to organize a assembled for four participants?

The Agricultural Federation for the Development of Argentina produced a report and the numbers are, what in popular jargon is known as, “salty.”

It is that, according to the result that the survey showed, the night for the four children eat, have dessert, play for a while and go to sleep It has an approximate value of $13,320.

What does the “pajama party” night for four children include?

This includes two full burgers, with cheese, ham, egg, lettuce, tomato, toppings, and a side of fries, soda, some ice cream, and a few treats for each child.

It is that today, with a thousand pesos, you can buy just three packages of wafers, a bottle of oil, a package of cheddar cheese. It should be noted that currently a box of 12 hamburgers does not go below $1,800.

Of course, the tickets can go down if you go to bank promotions or even buying other brands of lesser value. In any case, the alarming thing is that this plan includes only one night of the children’s winter holidays.

