Starting tomorrow, a new edition of the Export Increase Program (PIE) will be launched, with a temporary differential exchange rate of $300 per dollar for the soybean complex and regional economies. It is estimated that the measure could generate an estimated currency liquidation of around US$ 9,000 million.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, in which he detailed that it will be launched based on four decrees of law. The program has two central objectives: the accumulation of reserves in the coffers of the Central Bank and aid for the productive sector affected by the drought.

The Government is betting that the soybean agro-export sector settles US$ 5,000 million from tomorrow until May 31, the date on which the differential exchange rate for exports from this chain expires.

The new parity would lead to a ton of soybeans being traded in the local market at a value close to $105,000, significantly above $70,000 that were offered before the new PIE implementation was known.

This price improvement seeks to boost grain sales, which to date, in an average of private and official calculations, there would still be a stock of between 5 and 7 million tons of the 2021/22 campaign.

To this must be added the soybeans from the first section of the current soybean crop.

Based on the projections of the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange (BCBA) and the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR), the 2022/23 campaign would close with a total production of 25 million tonsaffected by the severe drought.

The collection work in the productive zones has just begun and the peak moment will only arrive next May.

Tomorrow the agricultural dollar begins to rule: where are the regional economies?

Regarding the contribution that regional economies can make, the Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Juan José Bahillo, estimated that could be around US$ 4,000 millions, taking into account that the differential exchange rate will be in force until August 31.

This amount would represent an improvement in the export performance of between 25% and 30% compared to the average settled in previous campaigns, thanks to incentives.

At the Palacio de Hacienda they stressed that there will be an “eligibility” criterion for companies from regional economies that want to participate in the PIE.

As Massa explained during the presentation of the new edition of the program, it will be a necessary condition to access the benefits that companies «participate in the price program, maintain jobs and guarantee volume and supply of the products that are committed to in the price program«.

“We want this greater profit and this recovery of competitiveness to be reflected in the prices of the internal market,” the minister remarked.

If these conditions are not met, the companies “will be discharged” and they will not be able to access the differential exchange rate.

In addition to the agricultural dollar, benefits for those affected by the drought will begin tomorrow

Within the scope of the new dollar for soybean exports and regional economies, Massa also announced tax benefits for producers affected by the drought.

“We intend to suspend tax and bank executions, as well as the advance or advance payment of taxes charged by the State,” he said.

In this regard, he added that the objective is that “those 69,000 producers, affected by the worst drought in history, feel that the Argentine State not only assists them with some non-refundable contribution but also facilitates their access to the credit market to face a better stage from May, with the arrival of the rains.

The measure promoted by Massa He had broad support from the provincial leaders.

From the private sector, both the soybean chain and the chambers that group productions from regional economies also supported the creation of the so-called agricultural dollar, considering it a “positive measure”, both due to the context of rising costs for production, as well as as well as to be able to alleviate the effects of the drought.



