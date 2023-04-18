How much is the luxurious bed of Morita, the dog that Marcos adopted in Big Brother?

Marcos, the winner of Big Brother 2022 He did not return to his native Salta alone. It is there with Mora, the puppy she adopted in reality.

Days ago it was known that Morita lived a “drama” because the dog was forced to share your comfortable sofa bed with Cleo, the cat of the family.

“It brings us a few issues,” they had pointed out from the ex-participant’s family, implying that sometimes coexistence is complicated Between both.

In this context, and as part of an exchange, Morita had received the luxurious bed valued at $22 thousand pesos. Marcos’s family had shared a photo, some time ago, of the chair.

It’s about a small sofa valued at 22 thousand pesos. “Mini armchair that Take care of your column of impacts”, He had pointed out the brand that gave the gift to the young man from Salta.

The product is made with shiny chromed steel legs -with non-slip- and fabric upholstery. That chair is now shared with Cleo.

Tomás Holder, former Big Brother, will be at Dancing 2023

Tomás Holder, former Big Brother, is the first confirmed for Dancing 2023 in America. “I’m super excited, I’m not down yet, I can’t believe this. It’s a giant opportunity that Marcelo is giving me, incredible. I am very excited all the way I traveled, knowing that I started with TikTok…”, Holder said on his Instagram account, after hearing the news.

“I have goosebumps, I can’t speak. That a 22-year-old kid from the interior is here today is crazy. I owe a lot to you. Thank you Marcelo and to the people of LAM who bank me. I hope you enjoy this Dancing, which is going to be very good,” he added excitedly.



