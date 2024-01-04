How much is this Thursday, January 4th?

He blue dollar closed stable this Wednesday, January 3 $955 for the purchase y $1.005 for the sale, according to a survey of Scope.

Meanwhile, the gap with the official dollar it is located in 24%. Al closing of 2023the gap had arrived at 26,8%the second highest since the devaluation driven by Luis Caputo and implemented on December 13, when it reached 33.8%.

In this context, the economist Gustavo Ber assured Scope what “In January the climate of exchange calm would continue”, despite this inflationary surge. Even, in his opinion, it is likely that the dollar remains close to $1,000.

«This is because, in the In the short term, the tactical appetite for “carry-trade” would continue to prevailwhich leads to capturing rates of around 9% monthly, beyond being well below inflation,” explained the economist.

How much does the blue dollar rise in the year

He Dolar blue started 2024 at $1,025, but on Tuesday it dropped $20 to $1.005.

The informal closed 2023 with a rise of $679 (196,2%)by below inflation. In the month of Decemberthe parallel dollar rose 7.33%.

How much does the official dollar operate at?

He wholesale dollar It rose forty cents compared to Tuesday’s close and ended at $811.10.

How much does the MEP dollar sell for?

He dollar MEP is located in the $1031,40. In this way, this type of change marks a gap 27.2% with the officer.

CCL dollar value

He Dollar Counted with Settlement (CCL) offered to $1042,58. Thus, the spread With the official exchange rate it is 28.5%.

Dollar price card

He dollar card or touristand the savings (or solidarity) dollar closed to $1.329,60.

Crypto dollar quote

He crypto dollar Bitcoin dollar opera a $956,61 according to Name.

