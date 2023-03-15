the blue dollar went back up today and closed at $379 for sale. It was a day in which financial prices skyrocketed, after knowing the inflation for February and in the midst of the persistent tension caused by the financial crisis in the United States.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The informal exchange rate rose two pesos, after a stable day the day before and the increase of $4 pesos this Monday. The gap with the wholesale dollar stood at 80.8%.

The dollar futures markets, after the inflation data, also registered strong increases and closed at a crawling peg rate of between 7% and 7.5% per month.

The Central Bank (BCRA) ended the wholesale round of this Wednesday with sales for US$ 87 million to meet market needsin a day with business for 328 million in the cash segment.

The BCRA has eight consecutive rounds with a negative balance and in March it accumulated sales of US$ 643 million and in the year the negative balance reached 1,696 million dollars.

In the Buenos Aires stock market, the financial dollars jumped strongly and the cash with liquidation, operated with the Global 2030 bond, jumped more than $4 and is trading at $396, while the spread with the wholesale exchange rate reaches 95.4%. This price, which serves as a reference for the blue and companies, is once again close to the $400 it touched last Monday.

The MEP dollar, also operated with the Global 2030 bond, se shot up almost $4 and trades at $382with a spread against the official dollar of 88.4%.

The Qatari dollar advanced to $419.54 and the tourist or card was offered at $367.10, while the savings or solidarity card that includes the tax charge was quoted at an average of $346.

The wholesale dollar, which is regulated by the BCRA, operates stable at $202.56 per unitforty-nine cents above yesterday’s close, with the particularity that the buying and selling point widened to 40 cents.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



How much will the dollar increase, according to consultants

The data of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the INDEC for February of 6.6% turned on the warning signs again. Given this panorama, the projections of economists for all of 2023 are still worrying.

According to the Latin Focus Forecast report for March, which averages the estimates of 45 consultancies and local and foreign financial entities, this year will close with a price increase of 98.7%. This number is four percentage points higher compared to inflation in 2022, at 94.8% according to INDEC.

“Inflation reached 98.8% in January, up from 94.8% in December, marking the highest inflation rate since our current records began. Inflation is expected to average notably higher this year than in 2022. The devaluation of the peso and monetary financing of the fiscal deficit, fuel price pressures, volatile energy prices, and fiscal generosity ahead of the October elections are key risks,” the study specified.

The analysts who participated in the survey of Latin Focus forecast a wholesale dollar at $345 by the end of December. It must be remembered that the wholesale dollar is close to $203, which implies that it should increase from now to the end of the year by 70%in wide contrast to the $269 estimated in the national budget.

Among the consulting firms that estimated a higher exchange rate for December 2023 were EcoGo ($476 per dollar), Econviews ($461), C&T Asesores ($460), Aurum Valores ($450) and BancTrust & Co ($427).

With information from Argentine News and Infobae



