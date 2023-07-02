How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami, according to his owner?

In the coming days, the arrival of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami of the MLS will be officially announced. It treats of the signing star of the market. The captain of the Argentine national team leaves Paris Saint Germain to continue his career in soccer in the United States.

Jorge Mas, owner of Inter Miami, told in an interview with the newspaper El País of Spain how the arrival of Messi to the team was conceived. “In 2019 we began to think about how we could bring it,” said the manager.

“Messi can turn MLS into one of the two or three biggest leagues in the world. I think he comes wanting to leave his mark, and he will be able to do it beyond football. When he retires, he will have a stake in the club, ”added Mas. “I imagine a life after football for Messi very similar to that of David (Beckham) or Michael Jordan,” added the owner of Inter Miami.

Messi’s salary

Mas explained the long process of the club to conquer Lionel Messi. “I was three years. A year and a half, very intensely. Many conversations with Jorge (Messi). I saw it done at the end of May. David (Beckham) was talking to Leo, only about football, because he was playing. He didn’t want him to feel pressured,” he recounted.

“We have spoken in Barcelona, ​​Miami, Rosario, Doha… I spent the entire World Cup in Qatar watching Argentina. To close it, the Apple contract was very important, ”he said.

The owner of Inter Miami revealed that Messi’s contract will be “between 50 and 60 million dollars a year.”