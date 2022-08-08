Fengdu Detective is adapted from the comic book of the same name and is produced by Studio KAI. It will be broadcast exclusively on Tencent Video on August 8. So when is the update time of Fengdu Detective? Let me introduce it to you, let’s take a look.

Fengdu detective update time

1. Update time

“Fengdu Detective” was broadcast on Tencent Video on August 8 and updated every Monday.

2. Fengdu Detective

The TV animation “Detective Fengdu” is adapted from the manga of the same name created by Sato Miki and Sanjo Riku. The news of the animation decision was announced on April 3, 2021. The film is produced by Studio KAI and will air on August 8, 2022.

The wind blows constantly over the city. Whether it is a small happiness or a major misfortune, it all comes with the wind.

The city of wind—the capital of wind.

The “Museum”, an organization that threatened the city in the past, has been cornered by the Kamen Riders. However, the dangerous item “Gaia Memory” mass-produced by the organization is still scattered everywhere.

There are various emotions roaring in the wind that spreads secretly in the memory, and there are still people who have turned into weird “doping bodies” through the power of memory.

A “half-hearted tough guy” detective who seems indecisive because of his gentleness – Shotaro Saku. The brainy detective, and his eternal partner, Philip. In the Narumi Detective Agency where the two were in, someone also brought a strange commission today.

A mysterious shadow that roams in the silent city. And the magical beauties who suddenly appeared—the girl of time. The encounter with her changed Shotaro’s fate. Shotaro & Philip, two detectives in one – Kamen Rider W’s new event is about to begin.

The above is all about the update time of Detective Fengdu, which will be officially broadcast on August 8.

Original title: Fengdu Detective Update Time Fengdu Detective Weekly Update

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling