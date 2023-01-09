Home Entertainment How old is Lin Xinru and Huo Jianhua’s daughter Dolphin celebrating her daughter’s birthday? – Minnan Net
Entertainment

by admin
How old is Lin Xinru and Huo Jianhua's daughter Dolphin celebrating her daughter's birthday?

On January 7th, Lin Xinru posted a photo of the party on social platforms with the text “Happy Weekend”. It should be celebrating her daughter’s 6th birthday. Ruby Lin in the photo is wearing a balloon hat. Self-deprecating and cute.

It is reported that Ruby Ruby and Huo Jianhua met when they were filming “Subway”. On May 20, 2016, Ruby Ruby’s studio confirmed the relationship between Ruby Ruby and Huo Jianhua on social platforms. On July 5 of the same year, Ruby Lin’s studio announced the good news of her marriage. On July 31, Ruby Lin and Huo Jianhua held their wedding in Bali, with sister Lin Ai serving as bridesmaid, and many actors and friends in the circle attended the wedding. On September 7, Ruby Lin admitted for the first time that she was pregnant. On January 6, 2017, Ruby Lin gave birth to her daughter Dolphin in Taiwan, China.

Original title: Ruby Lin posted photos and shared a beautiful weekend to celebrate her daughter’s 6th birthday, Little Dolphin

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

