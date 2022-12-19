Listen to the audio version of the article

Paramount+ arrived in Italy a few months ago but it already has a very rich catalogue, not only because it had already existed in the USA for two years, but also because it is actually a rebranding of that CBS All Access that had already been operating since 2014. And yet Tulsa Kingwhich debuts on December 25, would seem to be its flagship serial novelty at the moment, at least in our country.

The names involved are of the highest level: designed by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown), entrusted to the showrunning by Terence Winter (who was in the writers’ room of the Sopranocreated Boardwalk Empirewas nominated for an Academy Award for screenplay by The Wolf of Wall Street), stars Sylvester Stallone in his first television appearance. Stallone plays Dwight Manfredi, an affiliate of the New York mafia who is serving 25 years in prison because, he repeats himself many times, he did not speak up and protected his boss (he is also supposed to have committed crimes, but that seems secondary). For such a sacrifice he thought he was entitled to an adequate reward but, freed at 75, he was instead exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, a suburban and crime-free city, where he was asked to create new businesses.

Someone will think of it Lily hammerthe first Netflix series (co-produced in 2012 with the broadcaster Norwegian international NRK), with which in fact Tulsa shares the premise of the mobster in a sleepy city, the comedic tone and a great indulgence towards the protagonist, star and very raison d’être of the whole (in this case it was Steve Van Zandt) . The first two episodes sent as a preview are really perplexing: can such a product still be perceived as light and fun? Stallone-Manfredi is a bit of a braggart mafioso but with a heart of gold: he gives money to beggars, protects women from aggressors, still has great love skills despite his age. He is out of step with the times, but he is a first-rate businessman, admired even by the shopkeepers from whom he extorts protection money.

It seems that in the first version of the pilot written by Sheridan the character of Dwight Manfredi was very different, a resentful bully. Stallone asked for and collaborated on a heavy rewrite and, well, it shows.

