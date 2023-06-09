How Pope Francis’ health continues after the abdominal hernia operation

He Pope Francis “progressively improves” after undergoing abdominal surgery last Wednesday in a hospital in Rome, and has already returned to work, the Vatican reported today. “Pope Francis rested overnight. The medical team reports that the clinical picture is progressively improving and the postoperative period is regular,” said a Vatican statement on the health of the 86-year-old pontiff.

«After breakfast, His Holiness began to mobilize spending most of the morning in an armchair. This allowed him to read the newspapers and resume his work,” he added.

Early in the morning, the Vatican had reported that the Pope “also last night went well” his stay on the 10th floor of the Gemelli hospital in the Italian capital.

According to what Vatican sources told Télam, the Pope reacted better than expected to the intervention performed under total anesthesia to place an abdominal mesh to prevent a hernia from causing intestinal obstruction.

Anyway, as a precaution, Francisco He suspended all hearing until Sunday the 18th.

After starting yesterday to make phone calls from the hospitalthe Pope is already in contact with his collaborators and he keeps abreast of the amount of affection that has come to him from all over the world.

For now, his return to Casa Santa Marta is scheduled for the middle or end of next weekalthough this Sunday he could already pray the Angelus from the 10th floor of the hospital.



