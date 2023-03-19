19/03/2023 – 17:18 Country

After being convicted of the crime of Fernando Baez Sosathe eight rugbiers, began speculation about the place where the youngsters will serve their sentence, the privileges they have in Alcaidía No. 3 of the Melchor Romero prison and that they do not want to lose, or how is the state of mind of the doomed.

What is known is that, for the moment, those convicted continue to be separated from the rest of the population in the Alcaldia de Melchor Romero, where they have been staying since they were arrested in January 2020, under the same dynamics established during the months prior to the oral debate in Dolores.

Those who frequent the eight young people do not hesitate to admit that the humor is not the same. A member of the Buenos Aires Penitentiary Service (SPB) was even blunt when defining the situation of the group: “They are resisting.”

From the provincial body they denied that there had been a rupture between them or that someone decided to run away from the strategy commanded by the lawyer Hugo Tomei. “They are together and hope that this year there will be news regarding the Cassation ruling.”

In this sense, days ago Tomei requested the acquittal of the three rugby players sentenced to 15 years (Ayrton Viollaz, Blas Cinalli and Lucas Pertossi) and the reduction of the sentence for the five defendants who were sentenced to life imprisonment (Maxim ThomsenLuciano Pertossi, Ciro Pertossi, Enzo Comelli and Matías Benicelli).

In the next few days, the individual victim would deliver the letter, in charge of the lawyers Fernando BurlandoFabián Améndola and Facundo Améndola, who would also appeal the sentence and request a life sentence for the eight rugby players, as anticipated.

The appeal before Cassation that Tomei presented was the same one that the trial prosecutors, Juan Manuel Dávila and Gustavo García, requested, but with a proposal opposed to the rugbiers’ lawyer. Dávila and García requested before the same court that there are not five life sentences and that the eight be considered as co-perpetrators of the “aggravated homicide” and receive the maximum punishment.

Through the lawyer’s environment, it is known that the defense trusts that this new judicial instance will be favorable for the detainees. Also that the sentence that the eight received did not surprise Tomei: “He believes that the judicial system is not able to withstand media pressure.”



