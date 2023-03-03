“Half-familiar lovers 2” stills. “Goodbye Love 2” stills.Drawing: Li Jie

Compared with the momentum of swarms of bees in previous years, the enthusiasm for marriage and love variety shows seems to have “cooled down” a lot this year, and the word-of-mouth popularity of many sequels and derivative programs has not surpassed previous years. However, it is gratifying that farewell to the “marriage and love variety show” that simply reproduces idol dramas. The types and modes of the current programs are more diverse than before, and they are also trying to move towards the “deep water area” of emotional topics. As a veteran celebrity couple observation program, “Wife’s Romantic Travel 6” aired for three months and ended recently. As its “customized after-sales” program, “The Distance from Love to Marriage” tries to carry out “pre-marriage counseling” in a seven-day period. Although “Goodbye Love 2” caused controversy due to the performance of the guests, it is still one of the most in-depth discussions on emotional issues in the variety show field. Its derivative program “Meet My Lover Again” is currently being broadcast, trying to continue the value of IP in the form of “return visits”. And “Semi-familiar Lovers 2”, which focuses on socializing with strangers “over 30 years old”, tries to bid farewell to simple “knocking CP” and “sprinkling sugar” and creates an “adult love guide”.

The ideal is very full, but in the actual presentation and feedback, there are still gaps of one kind or another. As a sample of emotional observation, the guests of multiple programs have been fiercely attacked by the audience; and the settings of program links that are worth advocating and thought-provoking, such as the experience of childbirth pain, are usually only superficial shots, and it is difficult to spark a more rational discussion in the public opinion field.

In a sense, marriage and love variety shows featuring real people are more intuitive inspiration and reference for the public than fictional film and television dramas. Then, what kind of reference or reflection samples to provide will put forward higher requirements for the main creator. In the face of various gains and losses exposed during the exploration process, Tan Jie, an associate researcher at the Shanghai Art Research Center, said: “The current marriage and love variety show can face the actual conflicts and contradictions in the relationship between the sexes, which has its special value and significance. The relationship between the sexes is multifaceted. Variety shows can’t just be satisfied with creating dream bubbles for the audience. We look forward to the creation of variety shows gradually getting rid of the reproduction of film and television, as well as the mechanical copying of existing successful romances, and have more diverse expressions.”

“Real” manifest and hidden

“Zhang Wanting is suffocating” and “Zheng Jun is suffocating”. It is regrettable that the “highlight moments” of “Goodbye Lover 2” and “Wife’s Romantic Travel 6” in the public opinion field are actually caused by the audience’s negative perception of the guests. The former often quarreled hysterically with his lover over trivial matters; the latter was attributed to “cold violence in marriage” by netizens because he ignored his wife’s communication many times. The marriage and love variety show, which has always used “sprinkling sugar” and “showing affection” as its marketing topics, has entered the public’s field of vision with such a posture, and it seems to have become an “unbearable burden” for the audience, so that “suffocation” is used to describe this sense of discomfort.

This kind of “excessive realism” is in stark contrast to the previous “idol drama-style romance” that created an atmosphere of romantic love. As a result, many viewers of the former “CP Party” have become an “army of dismantling CP”, judging whether the guests on the show are in love with each other, and what is right and wrong in intimate relationships. Some viewers see the reflection of “bad partners” in real life in them, so they believe that love and marriage are “high-risk” and “uncontrollable”; It is attributed to the hype of the guests and the result of the topic being concocted by the program.

“There must be performances and cover-ups in front of the camera. There is no need to explore whether the ‘truth’ of the ‘reality show’ is absolutely true.” The individual “trial” of the guests creates heat for the show, and the current marriage and love variety show should guide the audience to see the multi-faceted nature of emotions. From “If You Are the One” in the blind date and speed-dating mode to the once-popular “Idol Drama-style Romance” to the current “Goodbye Lover 2” that tries to explore the relationship between the sexes in depth, the evolution of the romantic drama model also reflects the public’s desire for higher quality intimacy relationship expectations. “Regardless of film and television works or variety shows, the current love story can no longer reshape the definition of love and ideal model of a generation like “Love Letter” and “Tokyo Love Story.” Tan Jie believes that this is actually a good thing. The standard of the object of love is no longer single, which also prompts the public to pay more attention to the individual and the heart. In turn, this also puts forward very high requirements for the main creators of emotional programs, not only to seek the viewability of the program, but also to provide scenes that are conducive to emotional stimulation or expression of communication; The program returns to the positive value background of “healing” and “warmth”.

As the creator of the video, director Zhou Hongbo saw the huge emotional energy hidden behind the “truth”. “Let me, a middle-aged man, burst into tears late at night”, this is his “afterview” of “Goodbye Lover 2”. And this more or less points to the scarcity of such programs in the current variety show market. During the viewing process, Zhou Hongbo was particularly saddened by the story of singer Su Shiding and dancer Lu Ge falling in love but drifting away due to various reasons. He even considered adapting it into a fictional film and television work, so he paid special attention to the dialogue and conflict between the couple . However, as the viewing progressed, he quickly gave up such an idea. Because “the seemingly simple daily dialogues and even quarrels are actually the accumulation of years of daily life outside the camera. Putting aside such a premise, it is difficult to reproduce the rich emotions behind it when it is presented by actors.” ‘come out.”

And this also points out the direction in which future programs can be improved-only by properly handling the scale of real “obvious” and “hidden” can the audience break free from the discussion of “right and wrong” and thus “identify” differences Establish a more mature and healthy intimate relationship based on the love defined by the long-term “monopoly” of bad idol dramas.

“Purification” gains and losses

During the interview, Zhou Hongbo also pointedly pointed out the common practice of current marriage and love variety shows – purification. The so-called “purification” not only refers to the scene arrangement and presentation cycle, this type of program usually lasts for two to three weeks, and puts the guests in a relatively closed environment by traveling or living in groups; it also refers to the goal setting. Yes, the guests in it came to find a partner or to solve marriage problems; the creator of the program also purified the content, and did not hear opinions on hot social topics or their respective work experiences. The conversations are all about love, marriage, about “me and you”.

The good thing is that the problems of each couple are highly focused, and through the introduction of professional strength, the audience and the guests can experience continuous and in-depth marriage consultations. “Goodbye Lover 2” rarely introduces an elderly couple, Ai Wei and Chen Meiling, in a variety show of marriage and love. The two were originally “model couples” in the circle of friends. They have been in love for many years, and they supported each other in their marriage when their careers were down or their health was in crisis. However, they chose to separate when they entered old age. Husband Ai Wei attributed the end of their marriage to the “selfish” behavior of his wife who was addicted to playing mahjong after suffering a serious illness and did not care about her body and ignored her partner’s feelings. Love each other but divorced because of such “little things” and ridiculous reasons. The audience couldn’t believe it for a while, guessing that this was just an excuse for the husband to cover up other problems of his own.

And as the guests, friends, hosts, psychologists and others in the show took turns to have in-depth conversations, Ai Wei gradually realized that he paid a lot of attention to his partner’s health, but just ignored the other party’s psychological feelings. When he chose to divorce, he declared that he was disappointed with his wife’s behavior of playing mahjong. In fact, he could not bear the “escape” of facing the death of his partner.

Based on such a cognitive reconstruction of intimacy, the reunion of the two in the show is extremely moving. When Chen Meiling, who was seriously ill, challenged to climb a mountain and had altitude sickness, Ai Wei finally felt the love of the other party who was willing to do everything for him. During the whole night care, he let go of his obsession, held the other party’s hand, and whispered softly, “No more divorce, Weiwei knows that you have tried your best.” Their reunion with broken mirrors also made the audience realize that there will also be hesitation and hesitation in the “love myths” we have heard about each other. Love and companionship reserved.

Of course, “purification” will also cause a psychological island effect. Especially in stranger love variety shows, when guests are “cast” into the “stuffy cans” recorded in the show with the clear goal of “making friends”, the emotional fluctuations are more intense, although it is easier to ferment the “pure love story” that the audience expects , but divorced from social relationships and reality, the emotional relationship established in the romantic and closed environment created by the program is also more fragile, making them a commercial couple “only visible on the program”.

In “Half-familiar Lovers 2”, the male guest Meng Zhaobo and the female guest quickly experienced the process of “acquaintance-falling in love-quarreling” in just a few days. Stuff gets amplified and accelerated.” And this kind of “magnification” and “acceleration” is not only due to the 21-day shooting cycle, but also comes from the strong psychological hint of “looking for a partner on the show”. Therefore, his excitement about the “other me in the world” of his favorite object on the first day was quickly broken by ignoring the other person’s feelings during the first date. If you believe that the other party is “another me in the world” just by virtue of hobbies and language habits, then the topic of “Is it a good thing to choose someone similar to yourself in love?” Whether it is the program group or the guests in “Island”, the definition of “similarity” is too hasty.

Back to the original question, how do we “identify” love and learn “love” from variety shows? The current programs that have entered the “deep water” have handed over their first answers. However, thinking and questioning should not stop here because the popularity or word-of-mouth is lower than expected. It not only tests the main creators and guests, but also leaves it to every audience in front of the screen.

