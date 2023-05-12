How the impeachment of the Supreme Court continues after the rulings that suspended elections in Tucumán and San Juan

The decision of the Supreme Court of Justice to suspend the elections that were to take place this Sunday in Tucumán and San Juan became one more material to fuel impeachment that the Frente de Todos promotes in the Chamber of Deputies against the four judges of the highest court.

He The ruling party wants to take advantage of the impact generated by this latest decision of the Court to revitalize the process begun in January in the commission chaired by Carolina Gaillard (Front of All), which will meet again next Thursday 18 at 11.

As announced by President Alberto Fernández, the idea is to expand the project to add as causes the rulings on Tucumán and San Juan, which, as they understand, violate federalism. The judges of the Court were already accused of the sentences on the formation of the Council of the Magistracy, the “2 × 1” for genocide and the irregular management of the social work of the Judiciary (OSPJN).

The axis of the impeachment will be the social work

But the truth is that, at the next meeting, the commission will return to the issue of social work, where the Frente de Todos considers that “there is a lot of fabric to cut.” In fact, four meetings have already been held on this issue, which also left some of the most impressive testimonies, such as that of the former administrator of the Court, Héctor Marchi.

own Cristina Kirchnerthrough Twitter, assured that the last Court rulings sought to “cover up” what Marchi was denouncing at that time in the commission: the alleged granting of contracts by Horacio Rosatti in exchange for being benefited in a case for illicit enrichment that began in 2021. In that case, Chamber 1 of the Federal Cassation Chamber dismissed Rosatti in less than two months .

“Cover for the Rosatti scandal and his illicit enrichment that was being denounced by a court official in the Political Judgment Commission, the same Tuesday and at the same time that they issued the ruling suspending the provincial elections,” warned the vice president.

The next witnesses

For the Thursday’s meeting, the ruling party waits for Justice to lend its consent to transfer by public force the former director of social work, Aldo Tonón, who refused to testify three times. That decision is in the hands of Federal Criminal and Correctional Court No. 12, subrogated by Ariel Lijo.

I also know again quoted Sebastián Clérici, legal secretary of the Court (who had asked to reschedule his presentation); the external accountants and auditors Iván Nicolás Ritvo and Gabriel Martínez; and Laura Ambrosio, member of the OSPJN.

Irregularities in social work, which appear in the different audit reports that the commission analyzes, They range from lack of budgets and vacancies on the board of directors to irregular hiring, cuts in benefits and shortages of medicines.



