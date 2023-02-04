Home Entertainment How the Laity Must Respond to the Abuse Crisis–Fr. Roger Landry
How the Laity Must Respond to the Abuse Crisis–Fr. Roger Landry

Nov 14, 2018

Fr. Roger Landry returns to the show to talk about what the
laity can do to address the abuse crisis. Along the way we discuss
the concerns that might make even good bishops hesitant to remove
bad priests, the spiritual tactics laity and priests alike must use
to purify and heal the Church, the folly of choosing to be
scandalized, and how to stay informed without losing one’s interior
peace.

Previous episode with Fr. Roger on the abuse
crisis: https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=19

Links

https://twitter.com/FrRogerLandry

Fr. Roger Landry, Plan of Life: Habits to Help You Grow
Closer to God https://amzn.to/2RGVW80

Fr. Roger Landry’s National Catholic Register articles
about the abuse crisis:

http://www.ncregister.com/daily-news/truth-is-needed-to-free-the-church-from-sacrilege-of-clergy-scandal

http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/how-to-stay-faithful-as-we-endure-and-confront-the-crisis

http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/anchors-in-the-storm

http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/spiritual-paternity-anger-lying-and-vulnerable-adults

http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/what-to-do-about-corruption-in-the-church

