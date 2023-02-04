Fr. Roger Landry returns to the show to talk about what the

laity can do to address the abuse crisis. Along the way we discuss

the concerns that might make even good bishops hesitant to remove

bad priests, the spiritual tactics laity and priests alike must use

to purify and heal the Church, the folly of choosing to be

scandalized, and how to stay informed without losing one’s interior

peace.

Previous episode with Fr. Roger on the abuse

crisis: https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=19

Links

https://twitter.com/FrRogerLandry

Fr. Roger Landry, Plan of Life: Habits to Help You Grow

Closer to God https://amzn.to/2RGVW80

Fr. Roger Landry’s National Catholic Register articles

about the abuse crisis:

http://www.ncregister.com/daily-news/truth-is-needed-to-free-the-church-from-sacrilege-of-clergy-scandal

http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/how-to-stay-faithful-as-we-endure-and-confront-the-crisis

http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/anchors-in-the-storm

http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/spiritual-paternity-anger-lying-and-vulnerable-adults

http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/what-to-do-about-corruption-in-the-church

