Nov 14, 2018
Fr. Roger Landry returns to the show to talk about what the
laity can do to address the abuse crisis. Along the way we discuss
the concerns that might make even good bishops hesitant to remove
bad priests, the spiritual tactics laity and priests alike must use
to purify and heal the Church, the folly of choosing to be
scandalized, and how to stay informed without losing one’s interior
peace.
Previous episode with Fr. Roger on the abuse
crisis: https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=19
Links
https://twitter.com/FrRogerLandry
Fr. Roger Landry, Plan of Life: Habits to Help You Grow
Closer to God https://amzn.to/2RGVW80
Fr. Roger Landry’s National Catholic Register articles
about the abuse crisis:
http://www.ncregister.com/daily-news/truth-is-needed-to-free-the-church-from-sacrilege-of-clergy-scandal
http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/how-to-stay-faithful-as-we-endure-and-confront-the-crisis
http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/anchors-in-the-storm
http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/spiritual-paternity-anger-lying-and-vulnerable-adults
http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/what-to-do-about-corruption-in-the-church
