How the passage from Jupiter to Taurus will influence each sign of the zodiac

After a year during which the giant Jupiter has passed through the sign of Aries, now the change occurs and on the 16th it will pass through Taurus and will do so for a year. In this way, a new cycle begins not only for Taurus but also for the other signs.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

all it will change from now on with this transit and perhaps it could be a great opportunity to work for peace and reconstruction where until now war and destruction had reigned.

Aries

The departure of the best of planets does not have to mean a misfortune, although it is true that luck, the opportunities or aid that you have been able to enjoy up to now will no longer be so close at hand. However, The good news is that it will pass through the second house of the sign and that will favor or consolidate the situation. economy, as well as all the initiatives taken in this area.

Taurus

The Jupiter’s arrival in the sign would be the best of newssince this giant planet is considered the luckiest of all, and experience shows that we are dealing with a certain attribution. Thus, the period that will cover from this spring and next year presents itself as a great opportunity, an ideal time to take initiatives and fight for those things that are desired.

Gemini

From now on, Jupiter will begin to transit through the twelfth house, a house that is reputed to be the worst, related to misfortunes and all sorts of calamities. But may the best of planets transit this house It’s the best news precisely because it will protect from all these dangers or will mitigate them. It’s like having a guardian angel by your side who will help you.

Cancer

With the passage of Jupiter to the eleventh house, it will continue within a trend towards the better, from the astrological point of view, after a difficult start to the decade. This position of Jupiter will be of great help so that they can realize their dreams..

Leo

The planet Jupiter will pass through the tenth house and thus govern destiny. Now the luckiest sign of the zodiac will enjoy the protection and help of the best of the planets. Without a doubt, it is an excellent position for work, financial, social and mundane activities in general, and naturally to take all kinds of initiatives. Throughout this year in which Jupiter will be in the tenth house, you will be able to obtain success and recognition.

Virgo

This is going to be one of the signs most favored by this transit of Jupiter, since it will form a magnificent trine with Virgo and will bring that much-needed luck and fate seems to deny them. They will go through a fruitful period in work and financial or worldly affairs, but especially they are going to have a very favorable year for travel and all matters related to foreigners. It will favor a more optimistic vision of life.

Libra

He The best of the planets will begin to transit through the eighth house and will inaugurate a stage of great transformationa slow and profound evolution for the better that in many cases will mainly affect the material situation. Possibility of receiving an inheritance or some type of legacy, in other cases wealth achieved through the spouse or even the partners with whom you work. This position is also very favorable for fulfillment in the sexual field. and attracts experiences of great intensity.

scorpio

In this sign, Jupiter will move to the seventh house and will bring luck for unions of all kinds, both sentimental and business, it will protect and even lead them to success. Very favorable for marriage or business partnerships and of another type. Unions of love or work that will bring social or economic elevation in the short or long term. Also this position of Jupiter will bring you success in trials.

Sagittarius

Jupiter will begin to transit through the sixth house and will remain there for about a year. This sector is related to work and responsibilities, health and temporary illnesses, It is certainly a difficult sector and therefore you cannot have better luck when the best of the planets transit through this area, precisely because it will free you from much suffering and will make your work and effort bear fruit. Finally It will protect you from diseases.

Capricorn

After a highly complicated and difficult start to the current decade, everything will change favorably this year, among other things with this transit of Jupiter which is going to be placed in the fifth house and will bring a great improvement in love life and pleasures in general. An excellent time to find the partner of your life or to have a child. But this position also It will be of great help to live life as they wish and to make dreams come true.

Aquarium

The natives of this sign they spent a long stage of misfortune due to the passage of Saturnbut now everything begins to change little by little and Jupiter will transit through the fourth house attracting fortune and happiness in the family environment and in intimate life, and specifically about the home, both in its physical and spiritual sense. Important help or protection that will come from the family or parents. It is a position ffavorable to form a home or change house, and also for those who work at home.

Fish

Jupiter will pass through the third house from this spring until the next one in the year 2024, and during that time it will bring luck, especially in communications. Relations with your environment will be better andThey will receive help or protection from the closest people: colleagues, neighbors and friends. Also will favor intellectual work and to writers, scientists, higher studies and computer scientists.



