The National Social Security Administration allows the holders of assets and benefits to carry out different procedures online, without the need to go to an agency office. From salary receipts and shifts to work history and the status of your procedures, they can be viewed.

through the My ANSES portal can be carried out from the self-managed form of procedures and consultations during the 24 hours. To enter, just You need the CUIL and the Social Security Codewhich can be obtained at the moment.

My ANSES: how to see my salary receipt

In order to view the receipt of assets online, you must follow these steps:

– Enter to Mi CONSIDERED

– Complete the CUIL and the Social Security Code.

– Enter to Retirees and Pensioners.

– Go to Inquiry of receipts.

– Download the certificate with the collected assets.

Procedures and inquiries through My ANSES

– Salary receipts.

– Shifts

– Employment history.

– Status of your procedures

– Date and place of collection.

– Change personal and contact information

– ANSES Credits.

– Change the place of collection of your benefits.

– Negative certification.

– Make claims, complaints or suggestions.

Through Mi CONSIDERED can also be kept up to date personal and contact detailswhich allows you to carry out procedures and receive notifications about benefits.

ANSES: how to obtain the Social Security Code

The Social Security Code is a password that keeps personal data safe from third-party access. You must enter the management portal Mi CONSIDERED.

– Enter My ANSES and select the option Create your key. Accept the security policies and then enter your CUIL number.

– Write the processing number of your DNI and correctly answer the security questions about your personal data and work history.

– Finally, write the security key, it must have between 8 and 12 characters and at least one number. Ready. You have already created your security key.

