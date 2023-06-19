How to avoid falling for the new scams by Mercado Libre after the cases in Viedma

A few weeks ago, the Public Prosecutor of Viedma responded to complaints for the crime of fraud through electronic means. These are two cases where a person made calls and posed as a Mercado Libre employee through deception to harm their victims in more than 300,000 pesos.

The calls were received by residents of Viedma within three hours. One of the victims, in the context of the confusion, asked for help from a nearby young man who was also deceived, both transferred money to third-party accounts provided by who claimed to represent the e-commerce company.

The argument for perpetrating the deception was that another person had made a purchase with their Mercado Pago account and that to cancel it they had to open a program with facial recognition. Once opened, those who perpetrated the scam were able to directly access the content of the victims’ cell phones.

There are several people who received messages from various companies in their emails (banks, private emails, etc.) that asked them to respond to the e-mail, consigning personal data that they later use to access their accounts or phones and carry out the procedure that allows them to recover passwords.

Tips to avoid falling for these scams

-The official pages have a padlock before the start of the domain / URL which realizes that it actually belongs to the company. Pay attention because the design is the same as the original, with some often imperceptible modification.

-Check the email address or that the networks are official with the tilde that thus identifies it. No company uses free servers, public bodies do not make WhatsApp calls.

-Do not provide any personal data (DNI, full name, date of birth) or bank details (CBU, account number, card numbers, security code) to unknown persons over the phone or in response to emails.

–Do not make payments to be credited with a prize or benefit by bank transfer or by collection agencies such as Pago Fácil, Rapipago or Western Union.

-Do not go to ATMs and do not follow the steps that they tell you over the phone.

-If you did not participate in any contest, it is very unlikely that you will win a surprise prize be it a car, cash, appliances, travel or other things.





