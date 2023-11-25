How to calculate the bonus in December 2023 in simple steps?

In December, many Argentines are waiting for the moment to collect the aguinaldo. Which allows you to plan large expenses during the holidays. Christmas y end of the year, or to pay debts such as the card summary.

Los workers they receive every year Supplementary Annual Salary (SAC)also know as aguinaldo, It is usually the equivalent to half the semiannual salary of the employee, which is delivered in the June and December settlement. According to Ley 27.073the second installment must be paid until Dec. 18.

How the percentage of the bonus for December 2023 is calculated

He calculation of the SAC is done considering the months worked and can be carried out using any of these two formulas:

– Split the best salary halfway, then again to divide that amount for six and multiply the result by the months worked.

– Multiply the months worked for half of the best monthly salary and, to that result, divide it by six.

In order to clarify for those who have doubts about how much they will charge, the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security posted two examples:

– The employee started working in March with a salary of $2,500. The half bonus paid in June is calculated as (2,500/12) x 4, resulting in a value of aguinaldo of $833.

– The worker has been employed for the last six months. The best salary Of the first semester It is $7,000. He half bonus that is paid in June corresponds to (7,000/12) x 6, resulting in a value of aguinaldo of $3.500.



