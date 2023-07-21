how to cut ballot to maintain the validity of the vote in the STEP

There are only a few days left elections 2023 in Argentinawhich will include the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Compulsory (PASO) on August 13, and later the general on October 22. The National Electoral Chamber (CNE) remembered the only valid option for cut the ballotas long as they respect the categories that are chosen in each district.

in the elections, as well as president and vice presidentwill be chosen positions of head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires and 21 governors (except the leaders of Santiago del Estero and Corrientes who were elected in 2021).

Congress will also be renewed, with 130 national deputies, half of the Lower Housey 24 national senators, one third of the Upper House. In addition, provincial legislators, mayors and municipal councilors will compete.

Elections STEP 2923: how to cut the ballot so that the vote does not lose validity?

Ballots are divided into categories separated by dotted lines. In this way, voters will have the option of cutting them. For it to be valid, it is extremely important that the voter place only one list per category in the envelope. Otherwise, the vote will be contested.

Besides, the cut must be precise and neat, following the dotted line that divides each section. Meanwhile, it is important do not delete any numbers or letters.

Where do I vote: how to check the definitive electoral roll for PASO

For consult the definitive electoral roll Facing the 2023 Elections in Argentina, the following step can be followed:

– Enter the National Electoral Justice – Consult the Electoral Register (padron.gob.ar).

– Enter ID number, gender and district.

– Once the data is completed, the system will indicate in which school, table, circuit, section and locality you must vote

Elections 2023: when are the PASO in Argentina?

According to him electoral calendarthis year the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (PASO) elections will be held on August 13. In this instance, will be defined definitive formulas of candidates based on options presented by each coalition to compete in the October elections.

In accordance with current legislation, they musttake place two and a half months before the general elections, which will take place on October 22.

It should be remembered that the vote is mandatory for citizens who are in the age range between 18 and 70 years. However, there are two groups that are exempt from the obligation to vote: those under 18 years of age (from 16 years of age) and those over 70 years of age.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

