Pluto will start retrograde in Aquarius on May 1, what kind of impact will it bring to the 12 constellations? (Image source: Adobe Stock)

March 24 Pluto enters Aquarius, May 1plutostartretrogradeAtAquarius, What kind of impact will it bring to the 12 constellations?Let’s take a look at the Tarot horoscope expertsTeacher EiffelSuggestions for the 12 zodiac signs:

The possible impact of Pluto retrograde in Aquarius includes: the process of exploring the depths of the self may become more difficult, cooperation with others may become more challenging, and the need to confront your own negative emotions and behavior patterns, etc.

In the 33 days before Pluto starts retrograde, the zodiac signs can try to focus on personal growth and development, find their own interests and passions, and cultivate a positive attitude towards life and mentality. In addition, you can also pay more attention to your emotional and psychological state, avoid overindulging in work or trivial matters in daily life, and maintain a balanced rhythm of life.

Before Pluto starts retrograde, the zodiac signs can take the following measures to maintain good luck:

Clarify your goals and plans: Pluto represents change and transformation, and entering Aquarius will bring some new opportunities and challenges. Therefore, you should clarify your goals and plans to prepare for your future.

Maintain good interpersonal relationships: Aquarius represents the collective and social, so during this period, you should maintain good interpersonal relationships, establish good communication and interaction with others, so as to better adapt to changes.

Cultivate personal growth: Pluto represents deep insight and power, so you should use this period for personal growth and self-exploration, to understand your own needs and desires, so that you can better face future challenges.

Maintain physical and mental health: This period may bring some stress and anxiety, so you should pay attention to maintaining physical and mental health, proper rest, and relaxation to maintain a positive attitude.

All in all, until Pluto turns retrograde in Aquarius, you should keep a positive attitude, seize the opportunity, and prepare yourself for the changes and challenges ahead.

[Suggestions for the twelve constellations]

Aries: Slow down, think calmly, and don’t make a hasty decision.

Taurus: Don’t cling to the past, open your mind, and try to accept new things.

Gemini: Keep calm, don’t be overly nervous, learn to control your emotions.

Cancer: Improve your self-confidence and express your thoughts and feelings bravely.

Leo: Focus on personal growth and development, learn to let go of past unhappiness and look forward.

Virgo: Relax yourself, don’t be too hard on yourself, find some ways to relieve stress.

Libra: Learn to think independently, don’t rely too much on others, and find your own direction.

Scorpio: Keep calm, don’t overdoubt yourself and others, learn to trust and tolerate.

Sagittarius: Focus on the goal, master your own time and rhythm, don’t follow the trend.

Capricorn: Let go of the baggage of the past, accept the imperfections in yourself and others, and pursue inner happiness.

Aquarius: Don’t be too self-enclosed, try new things bravely, and find your own stage.

Pisces: Keep a clear mind, don’t be influenced by emotions, and think rationally.

Please refer to the other party’s sun and rising sign at the same time.

