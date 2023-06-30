How to get the Prime Gaming pack on FIFA 23? (and rewards)

You are an unconditional fan of FIFA 23 and you want to take advantage of all thes advantages offered by the Prime Gaming package ? Look no further, because you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we’ll tell you how to get the Prime Gaming bundle on FIFA 23 and let you know all the details about this amazing combination of FIFA 23 and Amazon Prime.

Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or just discovering the joys of the game, Prime Gaming rewards on FIFA 23 will give you an undeniable advantage on the pitch. But how do you get these exclusive rewards? We will explain step by step how to access this coveted pack.

But that’s not all ! We will also tell you important information about Prime Gaming on FIFA 23, such as how long rewards are valid, access requirements and much more. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to boost your gaming experience with the Prime Gaming bundle on FIFA 23.

So get ready to dive into the exciting world of FIFA 23 and enjoy all the benefits that Amazon Prime has to offer. Follow us on this incredible adventure and find out how to get the Prime Gaming pack on FIFA 23 right now!

Further exploration of the collaboration between FIFA 23 and Amazon Prime

FIFA 23 Prime Gaming

The collaboration between FIFA 23 and Amazon Prime is undoubtedly a major evolution in the world of video games. Indeed, this joint initiative has enhanced player engagement and added an extra dimension to the gaming experience. This collaboration has enabled the creation of monthly rewards for Prime Gaming subscribers, providing added value to their membership.

Linking your Amazon account to FIFA 23 is a simple but crucial step to accessing these benefits. By performing this action, you unlock the ability to receive new FUT packs and players each month. Imagine the excitement of opening your Prime Gaming rewards pack each month and discovering the new players you can add to your team.

It should be noted that this collaboration is not a one-time offer. On the contrary, a new Prime Gaming reward draw is planned every month for FIFA 23. This means that players can expect regular surprises and rewards over time. It’s like a gift that keeps on giving!

Moreover, these rewards are not only beneficial for the players, but they also add an extra layer of excitement and competitiveness to the game. They allow players to improve their teams, explore new strategies and experience a more rewarding gaming experience.

The collaboration between FIFA 23 and Amazon Prime is an innovative initiative that has succeeded in transforming the gaming experience for gamers around the world. It has created a reward dynamic that keeps players engaged and enriches their gaming experience.

Prime gaming pack is coming soon – x2 82+ Player Picks

– 7 Gold Rares

– 20 Game loan Kante#FIFA22 — FIFA 23 News (@FIFA22_INFO) February 20, 2022

Announcing the 9th Prime Gaming Pack

Also Read >> EA SPORTS FC 24 Release Date: When is the new FIFA 24 coming out?

Take full advantage of Prime Gaming rewards on FIFA 23

PackReward9E PACK, JUIN 2023

7 x Rare Gold Players (not sellable)

2 x 82+ player picks

12 x consommables Or

Titan HEROES on loan (10 matches) MAY 2023

7 x Rare Gold Players (not sellable)

2 x 82+ player picks

12 x Gold ConsumablesAPRIL 2023

7 x Rare Gold Players (not sellable)

2 x 82+ player picks

12 x consommables Or

Cristiano Ronaldo on loan (20 matches) MARCH 2023

7 x Rare Gold Players (not sellable)

2 x 82+ player picks

12 x consommables Or

Kevin De Bruyne on loan (25 games)FEBRUARY 2023

7 x Rare Gold Players (not sellable)

2 x 82+ player picks

12 x consommables Or

Salah on loan (30 games)JANUARY 2023

7 x Rare Gold Players (not sellable)

2 x 82+ player picks

12 x consommables Or

Salah on loan (20 games)DECEMBER 2022

7 x Rare Gold Players (not sellable)

2 x 82+ player picks

12 x consommables Or

Messi on loan (20 games)NOVEMBER 2022

7 x Rare Gold Players (not sellable)

2 x 81+ player picks

12 x consommables Or

Erling Haaland on loan (12 games)

8 player picks between 2 World Cup playersOCTOBER 2022

7 x Rare Gold Players (not sellable)

2 x 81+ player picks

12 x consommables Or

Kylian Mbappé on loan (5 matches)Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming on FIFA 23 is more than just collaboration. It’s a real revolution that offers players a multitude of unique advantages. Among these benefits, we find exclusive rewards such as x7 rare gold players, x2 choice of players with an overall rating greater than or equal to 82, x12 rare consumables, the loan of Titan Trophy heroes with an overall rating greater than or equal to 88, and icon lending with an overall rating of 90 or more.

These exceptional loans give you the opportunity to access some of the highest rated players in the game, allowing you to strengthen your team and optimize your performance on the pitch. Imagine controlling football icons, orchestrating spectacular game action and scoring memorable goals. This is the immersive experience that Prime Gaming gives you on FIFA 23.

Also, these rewards are not static. They evolve and renew each month, offering you new surprises and new opportunities every time. So you always have something to look forward to, something to look forward to. It’s a real adventure that is constantly renewed, always keeping you in suspense.

It’s also important to note that these rewards aren’t just for experienced players. Even if you are a new player, you can also enjoy these benefits.

You just need to have an active Amazon Prime membership and link your Amazon account to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team EA account. You can even enjoy these rewards if you have a free trial of Amazon Prime.

Prime Gaming on FIFA 23 is a real boon for all football and video game enthusiasts. It offers an enriched, dynamic and thrilling gaming experience that immerses you in the heart of the action and makes you live unforgettable moments. So, do not hesitate to take full advantage of it.

Pack Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming rewards on FIFA 23 are a great asset for all virtual football lovers. However, to take full advantage of them, it is crucial to understand how to obtain and use them effectively.

To start, you should know that these rewards are available to all holders of an active Amazon Prime membership. Even those who have a free trial of Amazon Prime can take advantage of it. Just link your Amazon account to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team EA account. Make sure your Amazon account has a valid payment option and an OTP (One-Time Password) setup with your current mobile number.

Once you have completed this step, you can claim your FIFA 23 Prime Gaming rewards by going to the FIFA 23 Prime Gaming page. After logging in, click on the pack you wish to claim. Next, select “Go to Electronic Arts” under the “Link game account” section and allow Amazon to access it. Log in to your EA account linked to FIFA 23 and FUT, then select “Link Accounts”.

After linking your accounts, return to Amazon and select “Complete claim” from the FIFA 23 rewards menu. To finish, launch FIFA 23, go to the Ultimate Team “Store”, select “My Packs” and open your Prime Gaming pack to claim your rewards.

It is essential to note that your Prime Gaming account must be linked to the same EA account associated with FIFA 23 and FUT. If linked to a different EA account, rewards will go to that account and you may lose your FUT progress.

Prime Gaming rewards on FIFA 23 are a great way to improve your team and explore new game strategies. Remember that these rewards evolve every month, offering new surprises and opportunities. So what are you waiting for, join the FIFA 23 community and maximize your gaming experience with Prime Gaming!

Read also >> Guide: Everything you need to know about Fifa 23

See as well

Expand your horizons with Prime Gaming on FIFA 23

Prime Gaming Pack 9

Prime Gaming on FIFA 23 is not just a gaming platform, but a truly immersive experience that offers players never-before-seen opportunities. To take full advantage of these benefits, it is crucial to understand how thethe rewards system and how to optimize its use.

The process of linking your EA account to your Amazon account is the first step to unlocking these rewards. It’s a simple and straightforward procedure, but it’s essential to be careful not to link the wrong account. If you make a mistake and claim the rewards on the wrong account, unfortunately they cannot be redeemed. This is a strict rule imposed by EA to maintain the integrity of the rewards system.

It is also possible to change the EA account linked to your Prime Gaming account, but this option is only available once every six months. This restriction is put in place to prevent abuse of the rewards system. To make this change, you can go to EA’s Customer Portal and follow the instructions provided.

Additionally, players who have a Twitch and Amazon Prime account can enjoy additional rewards through the Twitch Prime Gaming Bundle. This pack offers a variety of rewards, including untradeable players, player picks, and consumables. Each month, the contents of the Twitch Prime Gaming Bundle change, bringing new surprises and opportunities to players.

Read also >> Crash Market on FIFA Mobile 23: why it happens and how to invest?

With Prime Gaming on FIFA 23, every player has the opportunity to strengthen their team and play with some of the best players in the world. So don’t wait any longer, dive into the Prime Gaming experience on FIFA 23 today and discover the limitless potential it offers!

FAQ & Questions des fans

What is the Prime Gaming bundle on FIFA 23?

The Prime Gaming Pack is an offer that allows Prime Gaming subscribers to get monthly rewards on FIFA 23. It includes FUT packs and exclusive players.

How can I get the Prime Gaming bundle on FIFA 23?

To get the FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Bundle, you must have an active Amazon Prime subscription and link your Amazon account to your FIFA 23-linked EA account. Follow the steps in the article to link your accounts and redeem your rewards.

Can I get Prime Gaming rewards for free?

Yes, even users with a free Amazon Prime trial can get the Prime Gaming rewards on FIFA 23. Just make sure you have a valid payment option on your Amazon account.

What happens if I link the wrong EA Account to my Amazon Prime Account?

If you link the wrong EA account to your Amazon Prime account and have already claimed the rewards, it is not possible to redeem them. Be sure to link the correct EA account to your Amazon account.

How do I change the EA account associated with my Prime Gaming account?

It is possible to change the EA account associated with your Prime Gaming account, but this can only be done once every six months. You can do this using EA’s Customer Portal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

