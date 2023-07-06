Links received in emails, text messages, or messaging should be treated with great caution and suspicion. And not only if they are unexpected or from an unknown sender.

Through fake emails and messages, criminals try to lure users to websites that are often just as fake in order to get hold of sensitive data, such as login details.

How to increase security and protect data on cell phones

Therefore, in case of doubt, it is better to consult the websites via search engines or to enter the corresponding address manually. If after this procedure you are still not sure if the email or message is phishing, the recommendation is to call the supposed sender.

According to experts, this also applies and especially when alleged relatives or acquaintances ask for information or money. After all, these people’s email accounts could have been hacked.

A very good safeguard in case of theft of access data is always two-factor authentication. This should be activated whenever it is available. With this protection, criminals cannot break into the account with just the stolen password, but need an additional code that is generated on the smartphone itself.

Since it is always possible to download and install apps from any source on Android phones, you have to be much more careful here than with iOS devices, for example, which only get their apps from the Apple store.

Experts advise, therefore, that the safest thing for Android users is to always get apps from the Google Play Store. And if the screen asks for permission to install “apps from other sources”, you have to refuse.

And with all these security precautions, is an Android antivirus still necessary? Test magazine, which put 11 apps of this type under the microscope, answers the question with a metaphor: “Even if you don’t need a rain jacket, it doesn’t hurt to take it with you.”

Encryption builds walls in the digital world

Anyone who wants to keep the private private, the confidential confidential and the valuable secure must pay attention to the encryption of messages and data. Encryption is an essential data protection method in communications.

Encryption is used to protect files or the entire hard drive or memory of mobile phones and tablets from unauthorized access. With this tool, the data cannot be easily read even if the memory is removed and inserted into another device.

The authenticity of the data can be another reason to use encryption. For example, in email: if it is not encrypted, it can be modified and the recipient does not know if the sender really sent it.

Since even sender addresses can be forged, as is often the case with phishing emails, encryption can also be a guarantee that the sender is really who they say they are.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

