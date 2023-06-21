How to make alligator, the dish that complicated everyone in MasterChef Argentina

The slogan of Tuesday night in MasterChef Argentina, surprised Estefanía, Rodolfo, Rodrigo and María Sol. They had to prepare a dish using alligator meat. The test complicated them all. Here we bring you a recipe, so you can show off and solve it in simple steps.

From the Cocineros Argentinos site, they shared how to prepare alligator milanesa with salad and cassava croquettes with tacos of m’bejú.

Ingredients to make alligator milanesa

1 kg of alligator tail.

4 eggs.

2 cloves of garlic.

Perejil c/n.

Salt and pepper w/n.

Lemon in fruit 1 unit.

Wheat flour 50 g.

1 kg of cassava.

Creole cheese 100 g.

Corn flour 200 g.

Lettuce 1 mallet.

Arugula 1 bundle.

Tomate perita 1⁄2 kg.

Purple onion 1⁄2 kg.

200cc milk.

Sunflower oil for frying.

Ingredients to make m’bjeú and alligator tacos

Cassava starch 500 g.

Criollo cheese 250 g.

Butter 200 g.

Sal 15 g.

Water w/n.

I will yacaré 1 kg.

Red bell pepper 200 g.

Green bell pepper 200 g.

Creole onion 200 g.

Purple onion 200 g.

Tomate perita 1⁄2 kg.

Lemon in fruit 2 units.

Cilantro 1 tablespoon.

Oil w/n.

Alcohol vinegar w/n.

Lettuce 1 mallet.

Step by step to prepare alligator milanesa

1- Arrange to bone the tail of the alligator, once boned, marinate with the ingredients of the recipe.

2- Flour, go through the egg and coat them.

3- Fry in an oil 160° approx, until well cooked.

4- For the croquettes, peel the cassava, cut them and bring them to a boil. once cooked

5-Mash them and reserve until cool.

6- Form small quenelles and fill with cheese.

7- Flour, pass through the egg and then through cornmeal. Fry until golden brown in very hot oil.

8- Wash the green leaves, cut them into chunks and make a salad.

9- Accompany with lemon wedges and a rocket lactonesa.

How to make m’bjeú and alligator tacos

1- Boil the alligator tail until it is very tender. Reserve.

2- Make the m’bejú dough in a bowl, incorporating the cassava starch with the fat and salt to form a sandblasting.

3- Then add the cheese and water, until a wet sandblasting is formed.

4- Rest 20 minutes.

5- Once it is ready, heat a frying pan and arrange the dough inside without pressing the mixture, brown both sides.

6- Once the m’bejú has been achieved, reserve.

7- For the filling, crumble the alligator and cut the vegetables in julienne strips.

8- Sauté the vegetables together with the alligator, once bleached, add the lemon juice and season.

9- Fill and form tacos with the m’bejú.

10- For the Creole occupy the rest of the vegetables that were left. They can appear on a mattress of green leaves.

Source: Argentine cooks





