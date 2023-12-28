How to make checkered chicken? – Panelaterapia

O checkered chicken It is a very popular dish in Brazil, but few people know that its origin is not national. Therefore, this article details where this recipe came from for those of you looking for a special dish for your parties and events.

What is the story of the checkered chicken?

Chess chicken is a typical dish of Chinese cuisine, but it has gained fame around the world for being a true delicacy.

In short, there are some highlights that make this recipe so popular, for example:

it is very spicy; contains onion; sweet and sour sauce; peanut; and many other delicacies.

It is believed that the dish began at the end of the Qing dynasty, named to honor an official from Sichuan province.

In any case, although it originated in China, its fame spread throughout the world and gained other variations depending on cultures.

This means that, depending on the region in which this dish began to be used, new seasonings and spices were adopted.

Thus, a series of chicken recipes was born where everyone prepared it their own way. The fusion of local ingredients with the original way of preparing it has given rise to unique variations across the most diverse corners of the world.

The same way it happened in Brazil, where the recipe arrived in the mid-20th century, becoming very popular.

The Chinese chicken dish in Brazil

At the beginning of the 20th century, this Chinese dish arrived in Brazil and it didn’t take long for it to become popular throughout the country.

While many immigrants from the West came to the federation and brought this recipe with them, there was soon a mixture of cultures.

Currently, it is common for each chef to prepare it in their own way. In other words, add seasonings, as well as spices that make the flavor of the chicken different and unique, which adds authenticity to each recipe.

Chess chicken is a dish of Chinese origin, but which has become very popular in Brazil. Image from Freepik

Is checkered chicken a good recipe for the holidays?

Preparing checkered chicken for your holiday parties is perfect for creating more options on your menu.. After all, it is one of the easy recipes for Christmas dinner, as well as for New Year’s Eve.

It’s worth remembering that the dish is practical to make, everything will depend on how you prepare it to give it your special touch. So, it’s really worth making this Chinese delicacy one of the culinary alternatives for your end-of-year celebrations.

Is it difficult to make checkered chicken?

The list of ingredients for checkered chicken is a bit long, but don’t be alarmed, everything is easy to find and the recipe is easy to make!

The dish, then, is one of those recipes that over time have changed and gained so many versions that we no longer know which version is the original.

Chicken seasoning ingredients, in fact, season at least 1 hour in advance:

1 level tablespoon of coloring or spicy paprika; 2 tablespoons of soy sauce; 2 tablespoons of water; 1 level tablespoon of mustard; 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

Now, check out the ingredients of the dish:

2 tablespoons of oil; 500g diced chicken breast; 1/2 onion chopped into large pieces; 2 cloves of chopped garlic; 1/3 of red pepper, chopped into large pieces; 1/3 of yellow pepper, chopped into large pieces; 1/3 of green pepper, chopped into large pieces; 1 cup of ninja broccoli (small) separated into florets; 50g roasted skinless peanuts; Green onion to taste.

The ingredients for the sauce, on the other hand, are as follows:

1 tablespoon full of cornstarch; 100 ml of water; 50 ml of soy sauce; 1/2 envelope of powdered chicken broth (or if you want, replace the 100ml of water with homemade chicken broth)

Preparation mode

Season the chicken in advance. You can season it however you want, but I left a suggestion of the ingredients I use.

It’s important not to have a strong seasoning because the sauce at the end is already very salty. Sauté the chicken in oil until golden.

Add the onion and garlic and stir for a few seconds. Add the peppers and broccoli. Add 100ml of water and keep the pan covered until the vegetables lose their raw appearance.

It tastes very al dente, but you can let it cook until desired doneness. Add the peanuts. Mix the sauce ingredients and pour over the top.

Let it boil and thicken. Finally, sprinkle with chives when serving. Now if you watch our video, which is very short, it will be much easier to understand how to prepare it.

See here: http://bit.ly/frangoxadrez1

Or press play:

