Ah, the cheesecake, who has never tasted a slice of this deliciousness? But did you know that the history of cheesecake is ancient, from ancient Greek times?

Over time, cheesecake spread around the world and gained new versions. In medieval Europe, for example, it was made with fresh cheese, eggs, sugar and bread dough. In America, the English colonists brought their own version, but with cream cheese and gingerbread cookies.

It was in the United States, by the way, that cheesecake became popular once and for all. In the 1920s, the Philadelphia Cream Cheese brand launched an advertising campaign to promote the use of the product in dessert recipes, including cheesecake, so it turned out that the strategy worked and the candy became a success among Americans.

Nowadays, there are several variations of cheesecake, from the most traditional to the most daring, with different toppings and ingredients, but one thing is certain: this dessert is a classic that never goes out of style.

So let’s stop stalling, I’ll show you the classic recipe first and then the ones I make.

The Classic Recipe

Ingredients:

1 and 1/2 cups of crushed “Maria” type biscuits;

1/4 cup sugar;

1/2 cup melted butter;

4 packets of cream cheese at room temperature;

1 and 1/4 cups of sugar;

2 tablespoons wheat flour;

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence;

4 eggs.

Preparation mode:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. In a bowl, mix crushed cookies, 1/4 cup sugar and melted butter. Press the mixture into a 22cm springform pan. Bake for about 10 minutes or until lightly golden. Meanwhile, in another bowl, beat the cream cheese with 1 and 1/4 cups of sugar, the wheat flour and the vanilla extract until creamy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Pour the mixture over the baked biscuit crust and bake for about 1 hour or until the center of the cheesecake is set. Remove from oven and let cool completely before refrigerating for at least 4 hours or overnight. Serve the cheesecake with your favorite topping, such as berry sauce or caramel.

my recipes

I’m always looking for good recipes so I’ll leave here some that are awesome, starting with the one I made with dulce de leche and the minis that are perfect for parties where there are a lot of people and you don’t want to get so many dishes dirty.

The Classic White Chocolate with Red Fruits that even children like and the Romeo and Juliet that won’t even go in the oven, but if you have two people in the family, how about making a very small one?

Finally, I leave you with the recipe that explodes in your mouth with Strawberries stuffed with Cheesecake, this one is so you never want to eat strawberries any other way again.

I leave you with my easy-to-make Dulce de Leche Cheesecake video because there’s always a video here to make sure no one misses!

If you liked it, leave your comment and if you make a recipe and post it, don’t forget to tag me, but it’s really to tag! Kisses!