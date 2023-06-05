How to make chipá, the recipe with which Juan Francisco featured on MasterChef Argentina

In the ninth elimination gala of MasterChef Argentina, one of the dishes that stood out was the chipá that Juan Francisco prepared. He received praise from Germán Martitegui, Damián Betular and Donato de Santis. Know the recipe so you can make it at home.

Ingredients for making chips

500 gr of manioc starch (manioc starch)

3 eggs

50 grams of butter

100cc milk

2 teaspoons of salt (optional)

135 gr semi-hard cheeses (or strings that come in a package)

150 g cream cheese

2 teaspoons of baking powder

Step by step how to prepare chipá

Here we bring you the recipe from @pastelería.fácil, which was shared by the Cookpad site, and which has four simple steps:

Make a crown with the starch, baking powder and salt (if using). In the center, place the eggs, the cheeses (in shredded or grated), the softened butter and the milk little by little.

Combine all the ingredients with your hands to form a dough. Since it is gluten-free, it is not necessary to knead, rather to unite. Cover it and take it to the fridge for 30 minutes.

Make the medium-sized buns (taking into account that they will grow a bit), place them on a plate and take them to the fridge for 30 more minutes.

Preheat the oven and cook over high heat (230) for approximately 15 minutes or until they are well golden. They are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. The ideal is to eat them hot/warm



