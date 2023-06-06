How to make falafel, the recipe that Antonio from MasterChef Argentina dedicated to Pampita

For MasterChef Argentina participants, there are more challenging nights than others. Antonio, the young man from Salta, had to prepare falafel and it was a challenge since it was an unknown recipe. However, he achieved a good final result in the Telefé cooking contest led by Wanda Nara. She received praise from Germán Martitegui, Damián Betular and Donato de Santis. meet here how to prepare falafel

Ingredients to make falafel (for 25 units)

Chickpeas (hydrate 24 hours) 300 g

Onion (peeled) 120 g

Garlic clove (peeled) 1

1 bunch fresh cilantro

1 bunch fresh parsley

Salt to taste

Pinch ground black pepper

Chickpea flour 100 g

Chemical yeast 5 g

ground cumin 10 g

Sunflower oil for frying

How to make falafel, step by step

This is the falafel recipe that they shared from the Directo al Paladar site:

1. Soak the chickpeas for 24 hours before making the recipe. After this time, drain and dry them well so that there are no traces of water. Put the hydrated chickpeas in the glass of a food processor or a powerful blender together with the garlic clove, the onion, the coriander and parsley leaves and the ground cumin. Crush.

2. Next, add the chickpea flour, reserving a couple of tablespoons to cover the base of a dish, the chemical yeast and season to taste. Blend again until a homogeneous mixture is obtained. Let the dough rest, in the fridge, for 30 minutes.

Form small balls the size of a walnut and place them in the dish with the chickpea flour while lightly coating them. Heat abundant oil in a frying pan and fry over medium-high heat, turning so that they are evenly browned on both sides.

3. Remove to a plate with absorbent paper and let it drain for a couple of minutes before serving. It can be served inside pita bread.



